YS Jagan’s team: Complete list of cabinet ministers of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed charge of his office in the State Secretariat in Amaravati on Saturday morning. The YSRCP Chief was welcomed with garlands and bouquets from employees of several departments. Eventually, 25 ministers were in inducted into the cabinet as the party leaders took their oaths in the presence of Jagan and Governor ESL Narasimhan at a ceremony in Amaravati.

Deemed “socially inclusive”, the newly formed cabinet includes ministers representing different communities in Andhra Pradesh. The party supremo also informed that five deputy Chief Ministers would be inducted into his cabinet.

Including two ministers through the MLC quota, the cabinet of ministers has representatives of all the 13 districts in the state. While the districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna are represented by three ministers each, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, and Kurnool got two berths each in YS Jagan’s cabinet of ministers. On the other hand, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, and Anantapur are represented by a solitary minister each.

List of cabinet ministers of Andhra Pradesh

Dharmana Krishna Das (Srikakulam) Botsa Satyanarayana (Vizianagaram) Pushpa Sreevani (Vizianagaram) Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao (Vizag) Kurasala Kanna Babu (East Godavari) P Vishwaroop (East Godavari) Ch Ranganadha Raju (West Godavari) Taneti Vanitha (West Godavari) Alla Nani (West Godavari) Perni Venkataramana (Krishna) Kodali Nani (Krishna) Vellampalli Srinivas (Krishna) Mekathoti Sucharita (Guntur) Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Prakasam) Adimulapu Suresh (Prakasam) Anil Kumar Yadav (Nellore) Mekapati Goutham Reddy (Nellore) Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Chittoor) K Narayana Swamy (Chittoor) Amjad Basha (Kadapa) B Rajendranath Reddy (Kurnool) Gummanuru Jayaram (Kurnool) Sankara Narayana (Anantapur) Mopidevi Venkataramana (MLC quota) (Guntur) Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (MLC quota) (East Godavari)

After the YSRCP procured 151 seats to register a smashing victory in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy swore in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on 30 May.