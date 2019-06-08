Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao from Vizag to be inducted into Jagan’s cabinet

Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, who won the Bheemili Assembly seat for YSRCP in the recently held polls, is all set to be inducted into YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cabinet of ministers. The educationalist-turned-politician stands as the only MLA from Vizag district to make the final cut.

Popularly called as ‘Avanthi’ Srinivas, the politician had won the Bheemili seat on a Prajarajyam ticket when he first entered politics in 2009. He then shifted to Telugu Desam Party and won as the Lok Sabha member from Anakapalle in 2014. Eventually, Srinivas Rao shifted to the YS Jagan-led YSRCP before the elections this year. The polls in 2019 saw him overcome Sabbam Hari, of the TDP, by a margin of over nine thousand votes to emerge victorious from Bheemili

YS Jagan to induct 5 deputy CMs into the cabinet

The Chief Minister will also induct five deputy Chief Ministers under him in a full 25-member cabinet. The new council of ministers of Andhra Pradesh will be taking oaths at a public function in Amaravati on Saturday.

List of ministers in the cabinet of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Dharmana Krishna Das (Srikakulam)

Botsa Satyanarayana (Vizianagaram)

Pushpa Sreevani (Vizianagaram)

Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao (Vizag)

Kurasala Kanna Babu (East Godavari)

P Vishwaroop (East Godavari)

Ch Ranganadha Raju (West Godavari)

Taneti Vanitha (West Godavari)

Alla Nani (West Godavari)

Perni Venkataramana (Krishna)

Kodali Nani (Krishna)

Vellampalli Srinivas (Krishna)

Mekathoti Sucharita (Guntur)

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Prakasam)

Adimulapu Suresh (Prakasam)

Anil Kumar Yadav (Nellore)

Mekapati Goutham Reddy (Nellore)

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Chittoor)

K Narayana Swamy (Chittoor)

Amjad Basha (Kadapa)

B Rajendranath Reddy (Kurnool)

Gummanuru Jayaram (Kurnool)

Sankara Narayana (Anantapur)

Mopidevi Venkataramana (MLC quota) (Guntur)

Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (MLC quota) (East Godavari)