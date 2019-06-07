In an effort to fulfill one of his 9 key election promises (Navratnalu), the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced the launch of ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’. Touted to be a farmer-friendly scheme, the ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’ is an input subsidy program where farmers holding land up to five acres will be given financial assistance of Rs.12,500 annually. The scheme will be launched on 15 October this year.

The announcement was made in Amaravati on Thursday, following a review on agriculture conducted by the CM. Notably, the subsidy scheme named ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ that was launched by the previous State government has been scrapped. The ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’ scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs. 13,125 crores. Under this scheme, the farmers will receive the money before the sowing season (Rabi and Kharif) begins.

Also, as decided at the meeting held on Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh government will be taking the responsibility of paying the insurance premium for the farmers. Officials were also ordered to keep a check on the sale of spurious seeds and pesticides and take action to prevent the occurrence of such malpractices.

An additional amount of Rs.3,000 crores will be allotted in the state budget to keep a check on the price fluctuations in the market. Officials have also been directed to ensure that the farmers receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after leading his party to a landslide victory in the recently held Assembly polls, swore in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on 30 May. The impetus is expected to lie on the execution of his ‘Navratnalu’, which stood out throughout his electoral campaign.