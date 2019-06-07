Fittingly called as the ‘Jewel of the East Coast’, Vizag has long held us captive with its alluring beauty. Sandwiched between lush green hills and blue waters, the city witnesses a large footfall of tourists every year. Here, we give you a list of 8 places that you can’t afford to miss on your tour to Vizag.

#1 RK Beach

What better way to start your Vizag tour than soaking in the magical atmosphere at RK Beach? Lively and bustling with the right spirits, RK Beach captures the quintessence of the city and is a spot that you can’t miss visiting.

#2 Kailasagiri

A 40-foot tall Shiva-Parvathi idol overlooks the city atop the famous hill of Kailasagiri. It has a panoramic viewpoint, a ropeway, and a toy train to make up for a major tourist attraction. It is also home to the Telugu Heritage Museum.

#3 Tenneti Park

Located beautifully by the bay, Tenneti park offers some breathtaking views of the coastline. At the foothills of Kailasagiri, this park has a unique charm about it and can woo the tourists instantly.

#4 Kurusura Submarine

Adorning the beach road for the past years, the Kursura Submarine is a prized possession of the city. Visit the museum on your tour to Vizag and get to know the proud history of the nation’s esteemed monument.

#5 Aircraft Museum

Fondly called as ‘The Albatross’ because of its massive wingspan, TU-142 naval aircraft was the strong suit of naval Air-arm. It finally rests with its buddies post-retirement in the integrated war museum in Vizag as a monument with its saga immortalized.

#6 Thotlakonda

This ancient Buddhist Heritage site from 3rd Century BC to 3rd Century AD gives us a glimpse of Vizag is ancient links to Buddhism. It also offers a panoramic view of the Bay.

#7 Rushikonda

Rushikonda beach is another popular destination for those who love spending quality time by the sea. Offering many reasons to thrill the visitors, this beach is a go-to place on your Vizag tour.

#8 Old Town

Vizag’s heritage is a treasure chest of wonderful stories with One Town area being the focal point in the late 1800s. These are the by-lanes where stories from the past can come alive while walking in the evening of what was once known as Soldierpeta.