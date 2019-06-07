Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan takes a firm stance on his political future

Putting an end to numerous questions and speculations that were raised after the debacle of Janasena in the recently held polls in Andhra Pradesh, Party Chief K Pawan Kalyan revealed a firm stance on his political future. The actor-turned-politician, who has been holding discussions with the party leaders from different districts, has made it clear that Janasena will continue to fight for the society and there is no question of taking a step back.

As per a note released by Janasena, Party President Pawan Kalyan told that the party will march ahead, thereby brushing off all the rumours on his political future. “We should create an assurance among the people that Janasena is here to help them whenever required and not just during the elections. Janasena was not established just for the sake of an election. It was conceived with a long-term goal for the next 25 years,” Mr. Kalyan told. He also shared that the party has a lot of support from the youth and it is important they use their strengths to full effect to overcome the odds successfully. The note further revealed that he asked the party’s contestants to conduct self-analysis on the election results.

Pawan Kalyan also informed that the party would soon bring out a magazine. Apart from spreading Janasena’s policies and ideologies, the magazine would also shed light on the problems being faced by the public. Likely to be launched in September, the publication would have a special committee to formulate the type of content that would be published.

The Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena Party, which contested in the polls for the first time in 2019, put up a dismal show and ended up winning a solitary Assembly seat. Notably, the party supremo too, who took the field from Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram, was defeated by his competitors to leave his supporters in utter disbelief.