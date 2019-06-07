Visakhapatnam police crack whip on illegal bike racing

Bike racing has turned into a common occurrence in Visakhapatnam, especially at RK Beach, Rushikonda, and Telugu Thalli Flyover. Putting their lives at stake, bikers are seen cruising across the streets at high speeds and breaking several road safety norms, apart from causing a threat to pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. In a major crackdown on the same, Visakhapatnam police, on Thursday, cracked the whip on illegal bike racing in the city and seized 37 bikes.

Acting on the complaints received, the police stepped up the vigil and caught bikers from several key points. While a few racers were caught in surprise checks, the others were identified from the CCTV footages from different places.

Speaking to ANI, Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Chandra Laddha said, “We’ve called the families of the youngsters to the police station and they were made to give an undertaking that they would not allow their children to indulge in bike racing. If the same person is caught again, he will be arrested.”

Reportedly, Mr. Laddha also added that stringent action will be taken against habitual offenders who were caught in the checks on Thursday. It is also known that several youngsters, who were caught in the illegal bike racing act, had training licenses, which are likely to be cancelled following the offence.