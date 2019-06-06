Visakhapatnam pledges for a better tomorrow on World Environment Day

Visakhapatnam is blessed with abundant greenery and long stretches of golden sandy beaches. Annually, 5 June is marked as World Environment Day Taking this opportunity, the entire world tries to retrospect and make amends to the damage being done to nature. However, with industrial progress, and developmental works in the city, the environment has certainly taken a beating over the years. Taking the opportunity this World Environment Day, the people of Visakhapatnam contributed in different ways to make a positive impact on saving the environment we live in.

The Paryavarana Margadarshi Vaisakhi (PMV), a group of environmentalists, launched a campaign called ‘Me and my 10 trees’. Every member in the group, including students, has taken up the responsibility of planting 10 trees and ensuring their growth by taking proper care of them. The motive was to involve children by making them responsible for the greenery and not just by attending awareness programmes and seminars. The green organisations will also educate people to use eco-friendly articles like cloth bags, paper covers and clay pots.

Additionally, The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the Andhra Pradesh National Green Corporation (APNGC) organised a beach clean drive. Almost 1,200 citizens participated in the cleanliness drive on the RK Beach where they collected a hundred kilograms of plastic waste. All this waste was handed over to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials who then ensured the proper disposal and recycling of the waste at the Kapulappada dump yard.

An awareness rally was also organised from the beach to the YMCA. Mr Lakshmi Narayana, an environmental engineer, addressed the gathering. He spoke on the ills of using plastic bags and also stressed that it is not only the duty of the GVMC workers but of every individual to maintain cleanliness throughout the city.

Meanwhile, the Waltair Railway Division carried out a massive tree plantation in the railway colonies. Around 3.7 lakh trees were planted on the occasion.

The zeal to protect the environment could be seen among Balavikas students, youth and the office bearers of the Ukkunagram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi in Ukkunagaram. They planted saplings along Sector 1, of Ukkunagaram Steel township, and also along with the surroundings of the Sri Sathya Sai Mandir. The plantation was done in association with the Agro-Forestry Department of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL) who provided the saplings. Notably, Sri Y. Mastanappa, senior YSRCP leader, also participated in the planting drive.