9 things you will relate to if you ever played gully cricket

Soiled T-shirts, bruised elbows, sweaty arms, and a lively soul were all the gleaming witnesses of a satisfying day of gully cricket. This World Cup season, we revisit a fond phase of our lives when winning a match of cricket at our local ground was the only thing we cared about.

Here are 10 things you will relate to if you ever played gully cricket!

#1 The ‘trial ball’ diaries

From apparently helping us to get our timing right to escape the embarrassment of getting out on the first ball, the trial ball served multiple purposes in gully cricket.

#2 Fighting to be the ‘Joker’

Getting a chance to be the ‘joker’ in a match was a blessing and we did not leave any stone unturned in our attempt to be one, did we? After all, what’s better than batting for both the teams in the same game!?

#3 “One bounce-one hand”

Probably the most annoying way to get out was to a one-handed catch on one-bounce. Wonder how many Tendulkars and Kohlis couldn’t go on to make a mark for India owing to this maddening rule!

#4 Saving the match with a “baby over”

Has an over not gone as per the plan in the first three deliveries? Fret not. The desi gully cricket’s provision for a “baby over” can pull things back in a jiffy.

#5 Direct hit over the fence is out

Aerial shots ended up landing us trouble more often than not. A lusty blow over the fence or to someone’s balcony was judged out. As the coaches would say, play along the ground if you are to stay at the crease here.

#6 Making up wickets instantly

Playing the game with a set of stumps wasn’t for everyone. A handy chair or a replica of wickets chalked out on a wall was what the bowlers generally aimed at.

#7 Objecting a fast delivery

A match played in the congested lanes or on an uneven ground had no room for fast bowling talents. The gully cricket permitted you to raise an objection if the ball delivered was too fast!

#8 Winners to bat first

A team that won the game generally got the chance to bat first in the next. Cuz, who cares about the toss after all?

#9 2 runs for the taking

Stand and deliver was the trend. Hit a marked spot and account for two runs. Running between the wickets wasn’t much of our thins, was it?

GIFs from Tenor