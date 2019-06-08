Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated portfolios to his newly sworn-in team of 25 ministers. The ministers, who took their oaths at a ceremony in Amaravati on Saturday, have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading various ministries. Here is the complete list of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s list of cabinet ministers and their portfolios.
Pushpa Sreevani (ST), Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (BC), Alla Nani, K Narayana Swamy (SC), Amjad Basha (Minority) have been inducted as the Deputy Chief Ministers. While Mekathoti Sucharita has been allocated Home and Disaster Management, Kodali Nani has been entrusted with Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, from Visakhapatnam, has been appointed as the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement. Dharmana Krishna Das will be handling Roads and Buildings while the party’s senior man, Botsa Satyanarayana, will be in-charge of Municipal Administration and Urban Development.
|Cabinet Ministers
|Portfolios allocated
|Dharmana Krishna Das
|Roads and Buildings
|Botsa Satyanarayana
|Municipal Administration and Urban Development
|Pushpa Sreevani
|Tribal Welfare
|Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao
|Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement
|Kurasala Kanna Babu
|Agriculture and Cooperation
|Pinipe Viswarupu
|Social Welfare
|Ch Ranganadha Raju
|Housing
|Taneti Vanitha
|Women and Child Welfare
|Alla Nani
|Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education
|Perni Venkataramaiah
|Transport, I & PR
|Kodali Nani
|Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs
|Vellampalli Srinivas
|Endowments
|Mekathoti Sucharita
|Home and Disaster Management
|Balineni Srinivasa Reddy
|Energy; Forest, Environment; Science & Technology
|Audimulapu Suresh
|Education
|Anil Kumar Yadav
|Irrigation (Water resources)
|Mekapati Goutham Reddy
|Industries, Commerce; Information Technology
|Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy
|Panchayat Raj & Rural Development; Mines & Geology
|K Narayana Swamy
|Excise; Commercial Taxes
|Amjad Basha
|Minority Welfare
|B Rajendranath Reddy
|Finance & Planning; Legislative Affairs
|Gummanur Jayaram
|Labour, Employment, Training; Factories
|Sankara Narayana
|BC Welfare
|Mopidevi Venkataramana
|Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Marketing
|Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose
|Revenue, Registration, and Stamps
