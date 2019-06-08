YS Jagan cabinet ministers: List of portfolios allocated to the ministers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated portfolios to his newly sworn-in team of 25 ministers. The ministers, who took their oaths at a ceremony in Amaravati on Saturday, have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading various ministries. Here is the complete list of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s list of cabinet ministers and their portfolios.

Pushpa Sreevani (ST), Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (BC), Alla Nani, K Narayana Swamy (SC), Amjad Basha (Minority) have been inducted as the Deputy Chief Ministers. While Mekathoti Sucharita has been allocated  Home and Disaster Management, Kodali Nani has been entrusted with Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, from Visakhapatnam, has been appointed as the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement. Dharmana Krishna Das will be handling Roads and Buildings while the party’s senior man, Botsa Satyanarayana, will be in-charge of Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

Cabinet Ministers Portfolios allocated
Dharmana Krishna Das Roads and Buildings
Botsa Satyanarayana Municipal Administration and Urban Development
Pushpa Sreevani Tribal Welfare
Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement
Kurasala Kanna Babu Agriculture and Cooperation
Pinipe Viswarupu Social Welfare
Ch Ranganadha Raju Housing
Taneti Vanitha Women and Child Welfare
Alla Nani Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education
Perni Venkataramaiah Transport, I & PR
Kodali Nani Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs
Vellampalli Srinivas Endowments
Mekathoti Sucharita Home and Disaster Management
Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Energy; Forest, Environment; Science & Technology
Audimulapu Suresh Education
Anil Kumar Yadav Irrigation (Water resources)
Mekapati Goutham Reddy Industries, Commerce; Information Technology
Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy Panchayat Raj & Rural Development; Mines & Geology
K Narayana Swamy Excise; Commercial Taxes
Amjad Basha Minority Welfare
B Rajendranath Reddy Finance & Planning; Legislative Affairs
Gummanur Jayaram Labour, Employment, Training; Factories
Sankara Narayana BC Welfare
Mopidevi Venkataramana Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Marketing
Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose Revenue, Registration, and Stamps

