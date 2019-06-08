Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated portfolios to his newly sworn-in team of 25 ministers. The ministers, who took their oaths at a ceremony in Amaravati on Saturday, have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading various ministries. Here is the complete list of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s list of cabinet ministers and their portfolios.

Pushpa Sreevani (ST), Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (BC), Alla Nani, K Narayana Swamy (SC), Amjad Basha (Minority) have been inducted as the Deputy Chief Ministers. While Mekathoti Sucharita has been allocated Home and Disaster Management, Kodali Nani has been entrusted with Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, from Visakhapatnam, has been appointed as the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement. Dharmana Krishna Das will be handling Roads and Buildings while the party’s senior man, Botsa Satyanarayana, will be in-charge of Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

