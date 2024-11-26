Visakhapatnam is no stranger to delicious food, with its charming local cafes, street food, and restaurant culture. While the city is steadily becoming a foodie hotspot, there are a few iconic food chains we can’t help but wish would make their way to our coastal city. Here’s our wishlist of seven beloved food chains we’re craving to see in Visakhapatnam!

1. Krispy Kreme

From their classic Original Glazed to the indulgent Chocolate Dreamcake, Krispy Kreme’s melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts are a sugary delight. Imagine grabbing a box of these heavenly doughnuts for a beach picnic or a late-night binge—pure bliss!

2. TGI Fridays

Who wouldn’t want to hang out at TGI Fridays? With its legendary Jack Daniel’s Grill, stacked burgers, and fun cocktails, this American favourite is the perfect spot for casual dinners and celebrations. A TGI Fridays outlet on Vizag’s Beach Road? Yes, please!

PS: TGI Fridays India recently revealed that they are planning to open 75 new restaurants across South and South East Asia by 2030. Here’s hoping that one outlet makes its way to Vizag!

3. Chicago Pizza

For pizza lovers, Chicago Pizza is a dream come true. Known for their deep-dish pizzas and customizable slices, this chain would be a hit with Vizag’s foodies.

4. California Burrito

California Burrito is the go-to for fresh burritos, tacos, and bowls packed with Mexican flavours. In other words, it’s perfect for those seeking a quick, hearty, and healthy bite. Vizag’s growing crowd of health-conscious diners would love this vibrant chain’s bold yet guilt-free options.

5. Wow! Momo

Momo mania is real, and Wow! Momo takes it to another level with quirky innovations like Chocolate Momos and Moburgs. With Vizagites already crazy about momos, this Kolkata-based chain would undoubtedly be a runaway hit in the city.

6. Haldiram’s

From chaat and samosas to mithai and namkeens, Haldiram’s is every desi snack lover’s paradise. With Vizag’s love for all things spicy and sweet, a Haldiram’s outlet here would be an instant hit among all age groups.

While these brands remain on our foodie bucket list, we’re grateful for the city’s already rich food scene. Let us know which food chains you wish would set up shop in our Visakhapatnam. Who knows? Your wish might just come true!

