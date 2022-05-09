Yet another week filled with exciting theatre releases, are you ready for the entertainment? From Telugu movies to Marathi movies, these theatre releases look promising. With nearly a dozen of them on the list, which one are you looking out for? This week’s theatre releases are listed below based on language.

Here is a list of movies releasing at the theatres this week.

#1 Telugu

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will finally be hitting the silver screen after a long delay. Mahesh Babu fans cannot contain their excitement as the recent trailer has increased everyone’s expectations. The song Kalaavathi sung by Sid Sriram has become the new love anthem and, we are waiting to watch it at the theatre. The movie directed by Parasuram releases this Thursday 12 May 2022.

#2 Tamil

Two Tamil movies are making their way to the theatres this week. One of them is Don, starring Siva Karthikeyan and Priya Mohan in lead roles. This action romance is directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, while the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The second Tamil movie which is up for release is Ranga, directed by DL Vinod. The movie action thriller stars, Sibiraj and Nikhila Vimal in lead roles. Both the movies are up for release this Friday, 13 May 2022.

#3 Kannada

Sandalwood has four movies for the audience this week with interesting titles. Selfie Mummy Google Daddy is a comedy-drama directed by Madhu Chandra. Meghana Raj wife of late Chiranjeevi Sarja plays the lead role. Critical Keerthanegalu directed by Kumaar L is a comedy-drama. The cast of the movie includes Tabala Nani, Suchendra Prasad, Rajesh Natranga and others in prominent roles.

Kasthuri Mahal starring Shanvi Srivastava is a horror-thriller releasing this week. The movie is directed by Dinesh Baboo. The third movie up for release in Athyuttama, is a drama directed by the actor himself, Shivakumar B Jevaragi.

#4 Malayalam

The Malayalam film industry never fails to impress its audience. With four movies releasing this week, it looks promising. Meri Awas Suno is a musical drama directed by Prajesh Sen. The cast includes, Jayasurya and Manju Warrier in lead roles. Vellarikkapattanam is a drama directed by Maneesh Kurup, which encourages the importance of farming among the youth.

Pathaam Valavu is a crime thriller directed by M Padmakumar. Starring Suraj Venjaramood, Indrajith Sukumaran, Ajmal Ameer and others in prominent roles, is a story of a police officer. Jo & Jo is a comedy family drama directed by Arun D Jose. The cast includes Mathew Thomas, Neslin Gaffor, Nikhila Vimal, Johny Anthony and others in lead roles.

#5 Hindi

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is releasing at the theatres this week. A comedy-drama directed by Divyang Thakkar, the cast also includes actors such as Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in prominent roles. The actor carried out widespread promotions for the movie which releases on 13 May 2022. Aankh Micholi starring Mrunal Thakur, and Abhimanyu Dasani in lead roles releases this Friday. The comedy movie is directed by Umesh Shukla.

Which of these will you be watching first? Let us know in the comments below.