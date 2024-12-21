Vizag is a paradise for food lovers. Every corner of the city has something special to offer, whether it’s spicy, hearty, or sweet. If you’re wondering where to go and what to eat, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a casual guide to five neighborhoods in Visakhapatnam and the iconic foods they’re famous for.

1. Rushikonda

If you’re near the beach, don’t miss out on Raju Gari Dhaba in Rushikonda. Their Prawn Fry and Crab Curry are popular for being full of bold Andhra flavors that seafood fans tend love. And let’s not forget the humble Maggi — a beachside staple here that’s perfect for a quick, comforting bite as you enjoy the waves.

2. Asilmetta

When you’re craving something warm and buttery, head to Deepak Punjabi Dhaba in Asilmetta. Their Aloo Paratha is a classic — soft, stuffed, and served with a generous dollop of butter and tangy pickles. It’s simple, satisfying, and hits all the right spots.

3. Dwarka Nagar

Dwarka Nagar is a bustling hub for shoppers and foodies alike. If you’re looking for a hearty vegetarian meal, Sai Ram Parlour is the place to be. Their Veg Thali is a delicious spread of curries, dal, rice, and traditional Andhra sides that’ll leave you happily stuffed.

4. Lawsons Bay

Craving biryani? Look no further than Kamat in Lawsons Bay. Their Chicken Fry Piece Biryani is packed with layers of fragrant basmati rice, tender meat, and spices that’ll satisfy your taste buds. It’s the ultimate comfort food for anyone who loves a good biryani.

5. Siripuram

Wrap up your food journey in Siripuram with dessert at Spicy Venue. Their Apricot Delite is just that — a creamy, fruity treat that’s the perfect sweet ending to any meal. Trust us, this dessert has a fanbase for a reason.

From seafood in Rushikonda to desserts in Siripuram, these famous foods in these 5 localities in Visakhapatnam have everyone besotted. Do you want us to do a second part of this listicle? Comment below and let us know!

