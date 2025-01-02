Every year, Visakhapatnam hosts the biggest celebrations of Indian Naval Operations during Navy Day in December. However, this year, the celebrations were held at the pristine Blue Flag Beach in Puri, Odisha. To keep the tradition going in Visakhapatnam, the Eastern Naval Command has decided to conduct a special operational demonstration on January 4, 2025. Here’s what you can expect from the show!

1. Arrival of Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will grace the occasion as a chief guest for this signature naval event. Vice-admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, flag officer and commanding-in-chief of Eastern Naval Command will host the event. Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan is also expected to be present for the spectacle, according to some reports.

2. High-Speed Maneuvers by Various Types of Warships

The warships will perform rapid movements to showcase their agility, speed and operational capabilities. This show will demonstrate the versatility of different types of ships and their effective operations during tactical scenarios.

3. Flying Operations by Fighters and Fixed Wing Maritime Aircrafts

This demonstration includes military aircrafts such as fighter jets and fixed-wing planes like maritime patrol aircrafts. The fighter jets will perform high-speed maneuvers, whereas the fixed-wing maritime aircraft, which are usually equipped for long-range surveillance and anti-submarine roles, will exhibit their capabilities.

4. Demonstration of Amphibious Assault

In the Amphibious Assault military operation, the troops will showcase how naval forces can project their power onto the land and their key capability of taking control of coastal areas providing rapid response at crisis zones.

5. Live Slithering Operations and Combat Free Fall by Marine Commandos

In Live Slithering operations, the commandos descend rapidly from a hovering helicopter using ropes, a technique which is used to insert forces into areas where helicopters cannot land.

For Combat Free Fall operations, the soldiers jump from aircraft at high altitudes and free-fall before deploying parachutes.

6. Hornpipe Dance by Sea Cadets Corps

This Navy’s Operational demonstration also features a unique Hornpipe dance – a century-old tradition dance performed to stay fit and entertained – by the Sea Cadet Corps of Visakhapatnam.

7. Arrangements of Tight Security, LED Screens and Drone Show

Recently, District Collector M N Harendra Prasad directed all the officials to take more security measures as the CM and Deputy CM would attend the demonstration. LED screens are being put up all over to enable the crowd to watch the show. We can also expect fireworks, a laser show and a drone show during the event.

Timings: The demo will start at 4pm at RK beach, Visakhapatnam.

