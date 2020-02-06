What makes Vizag lovable? Share your opinion and stand a chance to be rewarded

Nestled within the folds of its verdant hills and picturesque valleys there is a bustling city, an industrial centre, with heritage buildings, ancient temples, Buddhists monuments, natural wonders, stunning beaches, art, history, culture; Vizag is all this and more. A popular tourist destination, the city is also fittingly called as the ‘Jewel on East Coast.’ As Vizag continues to mesmerise us with myriad reasons, here’s a contest where the citizens can share their love for this city. Being held as part of the Ease of Living survey by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the My City My Pride contest invites citizens to give reasons as to why their city is lovable. The participants can also shed light on any scope for improvement in the city using the hashtag #MyCityMyPride.

On Thursday, the Twitter handle of Ease of Living posted, “If your city makes you proud, If you think you want to improve something in your city, share your opinion with #MyCityMyPride and get rewarded for the good ones. Tag your friends and share to stand a better chance of winning.”

#ContestAlert If your city makes you proud, If you think you want to improve something in your city, share your opinion with #MyCityMyPride and get rewarded for the good ones.

Tag your friends and share to stand a better chance of winning.

TnC apply. https://t.co/3vppxMwj06 pic.twitter.com/ZJUza63KUt — Ease of Living (@easeofliving19) February 6, 2020

The My City My Pride contest has been flagged on 6 February and will be accepting entries until 29 February. As per Ease of Living, 25 citizens from each of the 114 participating cities (25*114=2850) will be selected through a lucky draw for felicitation. These 2850 lucky winners will be awarded Rs.1000 Gift voucher and an opportunity to interact with City Mayor/Commissioner on important issues.

Through lucky draw, 1 citizen out of 25 selected winners from each of the 114 cities will be selected (1 citizen from each city i.e. 114 citizens) to identify national winners. Out of the selected 114 citizens, 3 national winners will be identified through a lucky draw and will be awarded the following:

a. Rs. 25,000 Cash Prize each

b. National winners will be felicitated at “4th Apex Conference of Smart Cities” being

held at Surat in June 2020. They will represent sentiments of citizens at large and

will get an opportunity to share opinion on a national platform.

” Entries must be posted on Twitter in the comments as a response to the contest post and tweets mentioning the hashtag #MyCityMyPride. Entries submitted on any other post/tweet or sent through direct messages will not be considered,” the contest guidelines further mention.

Earlier, the citizens were asked to take part in the ‘Rate Your City’ survey as a part of the ‘Ease of Living Index’ assessment.

So what are you waiting for? Get on to Twitter and share your love for Vizag using #MyCityMyPride.