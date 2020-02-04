The residents of Vizag can now participate in the ‘Rate Your City’ survey as a part of the ‘Ease of Living Index’ assessment. The survey is being conducted until 29 February 2020. In a bid to encourage the cities to become more healthy and liveable, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) initiated this type of citizen perception survey, by ranking the cities selected under the Smart Cities Mission.

According to the ‘Ease of Living Index’ 2018 rankings, out of 111 cities, Tirupati and Vijayawada were the cities from Andhra Pradesh, to make it to the top 10 list. While Tirupati, and Vijayawada, ranked at fourth, and ninth positions, respectively, Vizag stood at 17th spot. With an aim to steer Vizag to attain a better ranking, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) urged the residents to register their views and opinions on the ‘Ease of Living’.

Taking to Twitter, the GVMC shared, “How easy is it to live in Visakhapatnam? Share your experience. Rate your city in the ‘Ease of Living’ perception survey”.

How ease is to live in #TheCityofDestiny Visakhapatnam.

Share your experience. Rate your city in the Ease of Living Perception Survey by scanning the QR code below. #EaseofLiving2019 #MyCityMyPride #MoHUA #SmartCitiesMission — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) February 2, 2020

Rate your City of Beaches #TheCityofDestiny #Visakhapatnam how Affordable Beautiful and Comfortable to live in. Share your story of ABC experience of Visakhapatnam city. #MyCityMyPride #EaseofLiving2019 #MoHUA #SmartCitiesMission — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) February 3, 2020

The residents who have been living in Vizag for at least six months can rate the city by visiting http://eol2019.org/CitizenFeedback. The questionnaire pertains to air quality, green cover, power supply, job opportunities, access to financial services, public transport and affordability, public safety, healthcare services, affordable housing, hygiene, and other aspects.