State government releases Rs 19.73 crore for Millennium Tower B in Vizag

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has released a sum of Rs 19.73 crore that would go towards the building of Millennium Tower – B in Vizag. The amount was released to the IT Department. Reportedly, the State Government has chosen Millennium Tower – B to set up the AP secretariat.

It must be noted that a few weeks back, the Principal Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Praveen Prakash had visited Visakhapatnam to inspect locations for setting up the state secretariat and the CM’s office. Sunrise Towers and Millennium Tower in Vizag were identified by the Chief Secretary. It was revealed that after meetings with top IT representatives of the State, Sunrise Towers was chosen to set up the Chief Minister’s office.

The State Government has swiftly been working towards setting up three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. Last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, Nilam Sawhney (IAS) issued orders to relocate offices of the Vigilance Commissioner, Chairman of Commissionerate of Inquiries, and the Members of Commissioner of Inquiries to Kurnool. The Roads and Buildings (R&B) Engineer-in-Chief, the Kurnool District Magistrate and Kurnool District Collector were directed to identify ideal buildings in Kurnool to set up the offices.

The directive comes in even as the report opposing the three-capital bill is yet to be submitted by the panel. Though the bill was previously passed in the Assembly, the Chairman of the Legislative Council referred it to a Select Committee in January. Details of the report remain to be seen.