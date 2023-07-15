Starbucks recently expanded its market to Vizag, and the rousing reception the new store received demonstrates the popularity and the love the international coffee brand has garnered over the years. Scenes of customers lining up outside the cafeteria were a common sight on the Dwaraka Nagar main road during the opening weekend, and the high inflow continues. Caffeine connoisseurs rushed to the brand-new store and got their names written on the iconic Starbucks cup, expressing their excitement on social media platforms.

With welcoming customer service and a well-lit ambience, the place has soon emerged as the hotspot for working professionals to dig into their screens, sipping hot coffee. Like working professionals, a huge chunk of college students, too, have been enjoying the cafe’s setting and the much-hyped delicacies. When Yo! Vizag interacted with a few younger customers of the cafe, they shared their thoughts and opinions on the Starbucks cafe, the service, and the much-hyped coffee.

“Starbucks is a really nice place. I loved the Chilly Chicken English Muffin (burger) and the cold coffee. I visited the café with my friend. She had a hot mocha which she really liked. The prices of Starbucks are generally high, but it’s worth paying as the ambience makes up for it, and the service is quick. We got our order served within five minutes.” – Tushika, 19

“The beverages and the dishes are overpriced. The customer service is appreciable, and the ambience is unlike any other café in town and stands apart. The selection of the location for Starbucks could have been a better one to attract more crowds. And the curated list of monsoon drinks are unique and good.” – Pramod, 24

“The coffee at Starbucks lives up to its name. My favourite is the Java Chip Frappuccino, which, according to me, is the best beverage on their menu. I also liked the Mocha Frappuccino and Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino. The customer service is pretty good, and so is the ambience. But I feel the food could be better when compared to their branches in Hyderabad.” – Rebecca, 19

“I’m a tad bit unsatisfied with the food and the coffee. Being a baker myself, I think the food could be better. The last time I visited the café, I had Java Chip Frappuccino which didn’t impress me to the fullest. I felt they put in more ice than required, which, when liquefied, brought blandness to the beverage. The prices are pretty high for the large cup. But the customer service is really good, the staff is extremely friendly and serves food on time.” – Arpita, 19

“The food and the coffee at Starbucks are super good. I ordered a burger, but they ran out of mayonnaise so they let me order any other food dish as a complimentary. The service could get faster since I had to wait a while before my order arrived. The prices are very high, but the food and beverages are worth it. The ambience earns extra points for Starbucks.” – Gayathri, 20

