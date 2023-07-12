Practicing tactical urbanism, the GVMC has implemented a new-age concept of utilising a 100-meter space, Vizag Square, around Dutt Island in Siripuram. A dedicated pedestrian area, adorned with illustrations on the concrete road, is currently under development with an aim to promote social unity. Inspired by Times Square in New York City, a bustling area known for its pedestrian activity and renowned Broadway performances, this arena in the heart of the city has attracted substantial attention over the past few weeks.

The city’s civic body plans to effectively utilise the Vizag Square for cultural activities and promotion of cultural tourism once fully developed. However, the residents and daily commuters gave mixed reactions towards this GVMC initiative. Yo! Vizag, in a bid to voice their opinions, interacted with the locals to gather their views on the move.

A 40-year-old working professional praised GVMC for this commendable initiative, emphasising the beauty and attractiveness of the place. “Kids can enjoy skating, while pedestrians can indulge in peaceful walks,” he opined, appealing to the public to extend their support. The denizen felt the investment made in creating Vizag Square has the potential to attract both the locals and the tourists.

A 50-year-old cited the high footfall at Dutt Island due to its numerous fashion outlets, food zones, and coffee shops. He believed this could be advantageous for popularising Vizag Square, considering it a safe space for pedestrians to escape traffic congestion. Reflecting a similar opinion, a passing youth felt the location was ideal for creating a pedestrian space and implementing tactical urbanism. With many visiting the area for shopping and hanging out, impromptu musical jamming sessions and art displays would be apt to engage them, thereby fostering the talents in the city.

However, a college student expressed concerns about the potential increase in weekend traffic, with the Vizag Suare taking up a significant portion of the main road. She anticipated crowds gathering in the area could pose challenges for traffic officials in managing the flow. Suggesting a more suitable and viable location for this initiative, the respondent felt the ample unused space at Central Park could host a larger audience, given the frequent visits by students.

When the following concerns were put forward, Sk Arifulla, ADCP, Visakhapatnam Traffic Police, stated that managing traffic would not be a significant issue. The official expressed that the road is wide enough to accommodate the vehicular flow throughout the week.

Regardless of the consequences, positive or negative, this initiative by the GVMC stands as a reflection of the noble cause of developing tourism. The works are going at a fast pace, with men putting in a stiff effort in painting the road for the Vizag Square around Dutt Island, Siripuram.

