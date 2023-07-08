The Eco-Vizag campaign launched by the city’s civic body, GVMC, on 5 June 2023, marking World Environment Day, has been getting a satisfactory response from the people as school children and various organisations are participating in the drive. Aimed at promoting cleanliness, checking pollution, and use of plastic, the programme has been designed to create awareness among the Vizagites about a clean environment.

As part of the programme, a painting contest was held for the school children of 592 public and private schools under the purview of the city by Ranger Force, a voluntary organisation. GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma IAS visited the school at Chandrampalem of the 6th ward on Friday and interacted with the participants.

Over 600 students took part in the painting contest. At another programme held at a school at Maddilapalem, Green Climate Team founder JV Ratnam has called upon students to turn green volunteers to make the Eco-Vizag campaign a grand success. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to protect natural resources and ensure a clean environment,” he said. He called upon children to plant saplings as the monsoon season set in. Ratnam also advised people to shun the use of plastic.

