The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has decided to collect an entry fee from the visitors of Rushikonda Beach in Vizag from 11 July 2023. According to a press note issued by corporation Executive Director Srinivas Pani, an entry fee of Rs 20 will be collected from the visitors. Rushikonda was among the 12 beaches in the country that got the prestigious Blue Flag certification.

To make the beach clean and attractive, the beach management committee provided facilities such as water plants, solar power plants and play equipment for children. Also, measures would be taken for the safety of tourists. For maintenance and security purposes, beach cleaners, guards and lifeguards were appointed, said the official.

“With no funds being allocated exclusively for beach maintenance, parking fee and washroom charges were being collected from the users to meet the expenses,” the APTDC Executive Director said. Pointing out that the beaches with Blue Flag tags in other States were collecting a fee ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 50, he said no charge was being collected from the visitors of the Rushikonda beach so far.

To meet the growing needs of tourists, the APTDC invited tenders to take up works with Rs 2.5 crore, he said. In view of the escalating expenditure, the corporation decided to collect the entry fee from the visitors to Rushikonda Beach in Vizag. However, there would be no entry fee for children below 10 years. It was also decided not to collect any charge from the washroom users from 11 July, said the official.

