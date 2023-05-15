The Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam, for the third consecutive year, bagged the coveted blue flag certification by the Federation of Environmental Education (FEE). Being one of the 13 beaches in the country to get this honour, Rushikonda stands as the only one in Andhra Pradesh. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Saikanth Varma IAS, Regional Director of Tourism Department Srinivas Pani, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, and other officials were present at the blue flag unfurling at Rushikonda Beach on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, the GVMC Commissioner stated that efforts are being dedicated to developing the remaining beaches in the city to meet the high standards. “The GVMC is devising an action plan to ensure more blue flag beaches by developing both eco-friendly and tourist-friendly facilities,” he added. Saikanth Varma expressed optimism that Rushikonda’s achievement is the first step towards a greater cause of making beaches more sophisticated.

The FEE, in the process of awarding a blue flag certification to beaches, considered a total of 33 parameters, with beach cleanliness, water quality, and environmental management among them. The GVMC Commissioner stated that Rushikonda met all the criteria for attaining the honour. He pointed out that the sewage treatment plant on the beach premises ensures water purification from 14 canals.

Joint Collector KS Viswanathan said, “Steps are being taken to ensure the best tourist experience at Rushikonda Beach.” He responded positively to an appeal concerning special facilities for the aged and disabled.

