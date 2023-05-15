In a shocking case, a man who owns a juice shop in the Allipuram area cheated over a crore from a few police officers in Visakhapatnam and absconded. This incident came to light when the accused shut his shop operations for a few days consecutively, raising suspicion among the victims.

As per reports, the man on the run befriended a few cops who have been visiting his shop frequently. He allegedly borrowed money from each one of them in small amounts without the others knowing about it. The accused promised high interest for the loans he took from the victims.

On Sunday, the police who were looted of their money questioned the locals in the surrounding area. Nevertheless, they reportedly refused to raise a formal complaint against the man who cheated them at the Two Town Police Station in Visakhapatnam.

