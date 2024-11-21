A slew of fresh and exciting OTT releases are dropping today, promising a binge-worthy lineup for movie buffs and TV show enthusiasts alike. Whether you’re into sci-fi thrillers, drama-packed stories, or inspirational tales, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a round-up of the latest OTT releases this week that start streaming today:

1. Alien: Romulus

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Get ready to brave the dark void of space in this sci-fi thriller. A group of space colonizers stumbles upon a derelict station, only to find themselves hunted by the universe’s most terrifying life-form. If edge-of-your-seat tension and jaw-dropping visuals are your jam, this one’s unmissable.

2. Cruel Intentions

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Set in the cutthroat world of an elite college, this series follows step-siblings Caroline and Lucien, who’ll stop at nothing to preserve their status—even if it means seducing the Vice President’s daughter. A modern, scandalous spin on power games, this drama is perfect for fans of twists and turns.

Read also- Kings to revolutionaries: 7 period Telugu films on OTT that deserve all the love!

3. GTMax

Where to watch: Netflix

This emotional rollercoaster follows a young motocross prodigy whose promising career is derailed by a life-altering accident. As she shifts her focus to training her brother Michael, expect a heartwarming tale of resilience, family, and redemption.

4. Repati Velugu

Where to watch: ETV Win

Based on Deewivedula Visalakshi’s 1965 novel, this Telugu drama delves into themes of hope and ambition. Starring Shatru and Prasanth Karthi in lead roles, Repati Velugu tells the story of a single dark night sparking the light of a new tomorrow. As ETV Win aptly describes it: “This story is dedicated to hope, faith, and tomorrow’s ambitions.” Streaming from today, this one’s a treat for fans of rich, layered storytelling.

5. A Man on the Inside

Where to watch: Netflix

In this intriguing drama, a retired professor gets a second chance at life when he’s recruited by a private investigator to go undercover at a retirement home. Equal parts heartwarming and suspenseful, this show is bound to leave you hooked.

With such an eclectic mix of genres and stories, this lineup of OTT releases today has something for everyone. What will you be streaming first? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram to stay updated on OTT releases every week.