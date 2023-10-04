As we count down the final three months of 2023, movies and entertainment have been our constant companions, keeping us enthralled throughout the year. Here we are, welcoming October with these movies releasing at the theatres in the first week. Brace yourself for a cinematic journey filled with drama, action, thrills, and heartfelt emotions as these new films make their way to the big screen.

Here are the new movies releasing in the first week of October at the theatres.

Maama Mascheendra

Maama Mascheendra, helmed by director Harsha Vardhan, stars Sudheer Babu, Eesha Rebba, Mirnalini, and Harsha Vardhan himself in prominent roles. Notable actors like Ali Reza, Rajeev Kanakala, and Ajay are also part of the cast in Maama Mascheendra. Sudheer Babu’s portrayal of three distinct roles, encompassing both positive and negative characters, will surely astonish you. The trailer provides a glimpse of the movie’s essence, making it intriguing to witness the evolution of these three characters.

MAD

Do you miss your college and hostel days? If so, here’s a movie that can transport you back in time. “MAD” is a Telugu youth-oriented film written and directed by Kalyan Shankar. The movie features Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, and Gopikaa Udyan in the lead roles, alongside supporting actors like Raghu Babu, Racha Ravi, Muralidhar Goud, Vishnu, Anthony, Srikanth Reddy, and many more. Watch the movie to relive your college moments, including festivals, competitions, sports days, and even the experiences of fun ragging and more!

Rules Ranjann

Rules Ranjann is a romantic action entertainer directed by Rathinam Krishna. The film stars Kiran Abbavaram, Neha Shetty, and Meher Chahal in the leading roles, supported by a talented cast including Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Hyper Aadhi, Viva Harsha, Annu Kapoor, Ajay, Atul Parchure, Vijay Patkar, Makarand Deshpande, Nellore Sudarshan, Goparaju Ramana, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Sen, and many others. The movie explores the transformation of a strict and disciplined individual into a laid-back and easygoing person after encountering women.

Chinna

Chinna holds a special place in his heart for his niece, and the feeling is mutual. However, when she goes missing, he embarks on a desperate quest to find her, and his entire world begins to unravel. What follows is an emotionally charged thriller that poses a poignant question to the audience: To what lengths would you go for the sake of your child? Written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film casts Siddharth, Anjali Nair, Nimisha Sajayan, and Sahasra Shree.

The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist is here to send chills down your spine. In this horror movie’s plot, when Victor Fielding’s daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine begin exhibiting signs of demonic possession, it triggers a series of events that compel the single father to confront the darkest forces of evil. Overwhelmed by fear and desperation, he seeks help from Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who has witnessed something similar before. Directed by David Gordon Green, the film features Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, and the cast includes Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, and Olivia Marcum.

Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is an upcoming Hindi survival thriller film directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment. Written by Vipul K Rawal, the movie is inspired by the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989, which took place in West Bengal. The film features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The storyline revolves around mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill as he takes on the formidable task of rescuing 65 miners who are trapped in a flooded coal mine.

Month Of Madhu

This film tells the story of a deeply in love couple who, as the years pass, find themselves on the path to divorce. Initially, their companionship is filled with joy, and they share a close and affectionate bond. However, after marriage, her worst fears become a reality. She begins to see a darker side of Naveen, who spirals into alcoholism, leading to an abusive relationship. Written and directed by Srikanth Nagothi, the movie features a talented cast including Naveen Chandra, Swathi Reddy, Shreya Navile, Raja Chembolu, Harsha Chemudu, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Manjula Ghattamaneni, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, and Ruchitha Sadineni in pivotal roles.

Note: All these movies are releasing on Friday, 6 October 2023.

Note: All these movies are releasing on Friday, 6 October 2023.