With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it's time to catch up on some OTT content. This weekend is packed with some great releases on OTT platforms from thrilling high-octane action drama to comedy and animated entertainers. The gloomy winter weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend.

Here is a list of new releases on OTT platforms today you should be excited about.

MAD

One of the most awaited releases today on OTT platforms, MAD is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Kalyan Shankar. The film features a cast including Sangeeth Shobhan, Raghu Babu, Anudeep KV, Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udayan, Vishnu Oi, and Muralidhar Goud. Set in an engineering college, the story centres around the mischievous antics of the students at a hostel and their struggles in personal life.

OTT platform: Netflix

Month of Madhu

This film tells the story of a deeply in love couple who, as the years pass, find themselves on the path to divorce. Initially, their companionship is filled with joy, and they share a close and affectionate bond. However, after marriage, her worst fears become a reality. Written and directed by Srikanth Nagothi, the movie features a talented cast, including Naveen Chandra, Swathi Reddy, Shreya Navile, Raja Chembolu, Harsha Chemudu, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Manjula Ghattamaneni, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, and Ruchitha Sadineni in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Tamil Kudimagan

Tamil Kudimagan is a Tamil social drama revolving around a government employee who is often looked down on for originating from a lower caste. His respectable job does not stop the upper-caste bigots from making him perform death rituals. How the protagonist fights this oppression forms the crux. Directed by Esakki Karvannam, the film features Cheran, Sri Priyanka, Lal, Vela Ramamoorthy, and others.

OTT platform: Aha

Raththam

Raththam is a Tamil crime thriller directed by CS Amudham and stars Vijay Anthony, Mahima Nambiar, Remya Nambeesan, Nandita Swetha, and others. The film follows the editor of a publication who is forced to return to his old workplace when his friend gets murdered. How he solves the puzzle forms the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Knuckle Girl

Directed by Chang, Knuckle Girl is a Japanese action drama starring Ayaka Miyoshi, Hideaki Ito, Yosuke Kubozuka, and others. A boxer learns that her sister is connected to a crime and confronts a mysterious organisation. How she saves her sister forms the crux.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Nyad

Nyad, directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and starring Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Karly Rothenberg, and Jeena Yi, tells the incredible real-life tale of athlete Diana Nyad. At 60, Diana fulfilled her lifelong dream of completing a challenging 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida. Her journey is a testament to determination and friendship as she achieves this extraordinary feat with the unwavering support of her best friend and coach.

OTT platform: Netflix

Aarya S3

In the third season of Aarya, created by Ram Madhvani, the formidable Aarya Sareen confronts both familiar and fresh adversaries. Her journey takes a high-stakes turn when she secures a significant contract with a Russian cartel. However, numerous challenges arise, jeopardizing her ability to complete the deal and ensure the safety of her children. The series features an ensemble cast, including Sushmitha Sen, Indraneil Sengupta, Ila Arun, Maya Sarao, Vikas Kumar, and Geetanjali Kulkarni.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai, co-created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, boasts an impressive voice cast, including Maya Erskine, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, Brenda Song, George Takei, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Kenneth Branagh. The series revolves around Mizu, a skilled mixed-race swordmaster who disguises herself as a male samurai. Her quest for vengeance against Abijah Fowler (Kenneth Branagh), her mother’s murderer, forms the central narrative.

OTT platform: Netflix

PI Meena

In PI Meena, directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, Tanya Maniktala takes on the role of the fearless Private Investigator Meena. With an ensemble cast including Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aman, Samir Soni, Jisshu Sengupta, and Vinay Pathak, the series centres on Meena’s unyielding determination to uncover the truth behind mysterious occurrences. Her relentless pursuit of answers frequently leads her into dangerous situations, making for a gripping narrative.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Invincible S2

Invincible Season 2, created by Robert Kirkman, continues the saga with a star-studded voice cast featuring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, and more. The series follows 18-year-old Mark Grayson, the son of a superhero, who was betrayed by his father, Nolan/Omni-Man, in the first season. In this new season, Mark grapples with rebuilding his life and facing fresh challenges while striving not to follow in his father’s footsteps.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and Hansal Mehta, features a cast including Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa. The series delves into the notorious 30,000 crore counterfeit stamp paper scandal orchestrated by Abdul Karim Telgi during the early 2000s. This gripping narrative draws inspiration from Sanjay Singh’s book, Telgi Scam: Reporter’s Ki Diary.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Selling Sunset S7

In Selling Sunset Season 7, created by Adam DiVello, the dynamic agents of Oppenheim Group, including Mary Fitzgerald, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Heather Rae El Moussa, Romain Bonnet, and Davina Potratz, continue to thrive in the world of high-end real estate. This season promises a rollercoaster of office politics, evolving friendships, and the challenges of a competitive housing market.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Tailor S3

In the concluding season of The Tailor, directed by Cem Karcı, Çağatay Ulusoy takes the lead as Peyami Dokumacı, a renowned young tailor. The narrative focuses on Peyami’s complex emotional dilemma as he grapples with his deep affection for Esvet while also navigating the bonds of lifelong friendship with Dimitri.

OTT platform: Netflix

