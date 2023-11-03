Several Visakhapatnam-bound trains have been cancelled, short-terminated, and short-originated to facilitate safety-related modernisation works. These works include the placement of RCC segmental boxes by cut and cover method in connection with the rebuilding of stone slab bridges over the Rayagada-Vizianagaram section in the Waltair Division.

Here is the list of cancelled, short-terminated, and short-originated Visakhapatnam-bound trains.

Train number 08504, Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special, leaving Visakhapatnam on 5 November 2023, has been cancelled.

Train number 08503, Rayagada-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, leaving Rayagada on 6 November 2023, has been cancelled.

Train number 08546, Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger Special, leaving Visakhapatnam on 6 November 2023, has been cancelled.

Similarly, train number 08545, Koraput-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special, leaving Koraput on 6 November, 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Intercity Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on 6 November 2023, and 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express, leaving Koraput on 7 November will be cancelled.

Train number 17243, Guntur-Rayagada Express, leaving Guntur on 5 November, will be short-terminated at Vizianagaram. Similarly, train number 17244, Rayagada-Guntur Express, will start from Vizianagaram on 6 November 2023 instead of Rayagada owing to the modernisation works.

