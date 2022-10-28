Amid rains then and there, the T20 World Cup, Rishi Sunak, and Diwali, October has reached the final week, officially kicking off the much-awaited winter. The cold season is all about cosy blankets and hot chocolate paired with the perfect dose of entertainment. Be it a scorching afternoon, a rainy evening, or a cold night, OTT platforms are the saviours for all seasons if you decide to stay indoors in the comfort of your room. If you are planning the same for this weekend, here are four movies and three web series releasing today on OTTs.

Here is the list of movies and web series releasing today on OTTs.

Appan

Directed by Maju, Appan is an upcoming Malayalam movie starring Sunny Wayne, Ananya, Alencier Ley Lopez, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around Itty, a bedridden man hanging to the last of his breath. When everyone around him, including his son and family, wishes for his death, Itty sticks to his never-give-up attitude.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front is a 2022 German epic anti-war film based on a 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. Set during the final stages of World War I, the movie follows a German soldier who, along with his friends, dreams of being a war hero. But soon, all his hopes shatter as he faces the wrath of the war. The movie stars Daniel Bruhl, Albrecht Schuch, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Kotthu

Kotthu is a high-rated Malayalam political thriller directed by Sibi Malayil and stars Asif Ali, Nikhila Vimal, and Roshan Mathew in crucial roles. Inspired by many real-life incidents, Kotthu narrates the lives of political party workers and how they struggle to retain power in their hands. The movie boasts an IMDb rating of 9.2/10.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Run Sweetheart Run

Directed by Shana Feste, Run Sweetheart Run is an American horror thriller starring Ella Balinska, Clark Gregg, Aml Ameen, and others. After being a single mother for too long, Cherie decides to take a shot at dating again. Her excitement knew no bounds when her boss sets her up on a blind date. But soo,n her reality turns upside down as she finds out disturbing facts about her date, Ethan, and now has to run for her life.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Web series releasing today on OTTs

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom

The third of the Indian Predator franchise, this series follows yet another true crime story that will leave the viewers stumped. It follows the murder of Bharat Kalicharan, aka Akku Yadav, who was a suspected serial rapist. He was brutally murdered in a courtroom by a group of women who ambushed and attacked him with sharp objects and stones as an act of vengeance for his atrocities.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself is an upcoming fantasy drama series by Joe Barton. Based on a novel named Half Bad written by Sally Green, this web series stars Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, and others in key roles. The plot follows Marcus Edge, an illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous blood witch. When he evades the vigil of The Council of Fairborn Witches, he forms ties with Annalise and Gabriel and discovers unknown secrets about himself.

OTT platform: Netflix

Flames S3

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Flames is a teenage romantic comedy starring Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala, Sunakshi Grover, and others in key roles. The plot of this series revolves around Rajat and Ishita, two lovers going through ups and downs. In season 3, Rajat tries to win back Ishita after a split while the Sunshine Tuition Centre resumes, marking a new beginning.

OTT platform: Amazom Prime Video

