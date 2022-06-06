With a new month comes a new set of web series for us to be watched. OTT platforms such as Amazon, Hotstar, Netflix, Voot, and Zee5 are here with a list of releases this week. From crime to romance and superheroes to drama, these series are sure to take you on a ride of entertainment. Renew your subscriptions if you haven’t because you wouldn’t want to miss these web series releasing this week of June on OTTs.

Here is your entertainment catalogue if you are having a boring week.

Aashiqana

Aashiqana- Murder Ke Mausam Me Pyaar stars Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey, and Pankaj B Singh in crucial roles. The plot of this Hindi romantic drama revolves around a cop, a serial killer, and a girl.

Release date: 6 June

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Ms Marvel

Featuring Iman Vellani as Ms Mavel, a fangirl of Captain Marvel, the television series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was created by Bisha K Ali. The plot of this web series revolves around Kamala Khan, a teenage Pakistani American, who gains superhero abilities from a magical bangle. An aspiring artist, a gamer, and a comic writer, Kamala tries to fit into the superhero team.

Release date: 8 June

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Code M S2

Starring Jennifer Winglet, Rajat Kapoor, Seema Biswas, and Tanuj Virwani in crucial roles, Code M is a crime drama directed by Akshay Choubey. The plot revolves around a fearless military lawyer and her ex-boyfriend who is also a lawyer. In the first season, Monica Mehra solves the mystery around the death of a military officer in a terrorist encounter.

Release date: 9 June

OTT platform: Voot

The Broken News

The Broken News is an upcoming drama series which was adapted from the English TV show by Maike Bartlett, Press. Starring Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and others in crucial roles, the plot of this show revolves around the rivalry between two Mumbai-based news channels. The series was directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra.

Release date: 10 June

OTT platform: Zee5

Peaky Blinders

The popular crime drama, Peaky Blinders is loosely based on a real-life crime gang of the same name in the post WWI era. This critically acclaimed show, which has also received several awards, features Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, and others in plot-defining roles. The sixth season was directed by Anthony Byrne, who also directed season five.

Release date: 10 June

OTT platform: Netflix

Udan Patolas

Starring Apoorva Arora, Aastha Sidana, Poppy Jabbal, and Sukhamani Sadana in the lead roles, Udan Patolas was directed by Shakti Sagar Chopra. The plot revolves around four young girls from Punjab and the work-life situations, relationships, and other aspects of their life. How they follow their ambitions while living life to the fullest in a city unfolds throughout the series.

Release date: 10 June

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

CyberVaar

Starring Mohit Malik and Sanaya Irani in the lead roles, CyberVaar was directed by Ankush Bhatt. The plot of this story revolves around the rising cyber crime cases in the busy city of Mumbai. How ACP Akash and Cyber Expert Ananya solve the thread of crimes forms the story.

Releases date: 10 June

OTT platform: Voot

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of June on OTTS are you most excited about.