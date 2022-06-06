If you have binge-watched the first week‘s releases last weekend, here is yet another long list of movies and series coming to Netflix this second week of June for you. If you are enjoying the early onset of monsoon, here is a list of entertainment to make it better. Netflix among other OTT platforms never fails to choose the right content for its viewers, and you for one are sure to enjoy this range of selections from Netflix. From stand-up shows and reality shows to regional movies, there is something for everyone releasing on Netflix this week.

Here is a list of movies and series releasing on Netflix this second week of June.

7 June

#1 That’s My Time with David Letterman

The American television show that David Letterman hosts will have its OTT releases tomorrow. With a wide range of acts and talk shows organised, this show will be a special treat for stand-up fans. The show will be releasing three episodes, with more coming up later this month. The late-night show star will be coming to entertain the OTT audience.

8 June

#2 Hustle

Coming on Wednesday, this American comedy movie is directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Starring Adam Sandler in the lead role, there is no doubt about the entertainment quotient. The movie tells the story of a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who finds a potential superstar in Spain. He sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it to the NBA.

9 June

#3 Rhythm + Flow France

This is a reality singing show which also has an American version., this France version will have French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to win the cash prize. The music competition will be judged by Niska, Shya and SCH. Season 1 will be releasing this 9 June 2022.

#4 Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Directed by Page Hurwitz and Linda Mendoza, this stand-up show will showcase how the LGBTQ+ comedy legends and rising stars share the stage for a historic night of laughter and queer the joy hosted by Billy Eichner. The cast of this show includes Sandra Bernhard, Margaret Cho, Eddie Izzard and many others.

10 June

#5 Peaky Blinders: Season 6

The sixth and final season of the much-loved British crime series is finally here. Directed by Steven Knight, the cast includes Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory and others in lead roles. This season will show how a brutal working-class gang vie for power in Birmingham, England.

#6 Don

The Tamil comedy movie directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi will be airing this week. The movie tells the story of a college student who is in search of a purpose in life. He navigates through college life while facing the brunt of his strict father. The cast of the movie includes Sivakarthikeya, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani and others in prominent roles.

11 June

#7 Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory

Coming this Saturday this stand-up comedy episode releasing on Netflix this week will see how Amy Schumer welcomes her favourite comedians to the stage and speak about family life, the pressures of parenting to the joys of remarriage. Directed by Ryan Polito the one-hour episode promises to be crude and humorous.

12 June

#8 CBI 5: The Brain

This Malayalam movie shows how a political leader’s sudden death sets off a baffling case for the police. Ace detective Sethuraman Iyer takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery behind it. Directed by K Madhu, the cast includes Mammootty, Soubin Shahir, Jagathy Sreekumar and others in lead roles.

