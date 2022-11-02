Just as we thought it couldn’t get more exciting with a long list of movies releasing this week, OTT platforms have more in surprise. 5 new web series are releasing this week of November on OTT platforms to kick start the winter season the right way. Plan your weekend ahead to make the most of these new releases.

Here is a list of web series releasing this first week of November on OTT platforms.

Part 1: Get ready for these 5 new web series releasing on OTT this November first week

Inside Man

Created by Steven Moffat, Inside Man is a thriller drama series starring David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Dolly Wells, and Lydia West in the lead roles. A prisoner accused of a series of deaths in America joins hands with a British journalist. With the prisoner’s help, the journalist weaves through a mystery to find his disappeared friend.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 31 October 2022

Blockbuster

Blockbuster is an upcoming American comedy series created by Vanessa Ramos. Blockbuster, a video and game CD store in the US, is on the verge of closing down with only one last store standing. Timmy Yoon, an avid lover of films and the store manager, dedicates his best to keep the store running despite the looming threat of competition. He along with his employees- a divorcee, an aspiring director, and a veteran, struggles to keep the business alive.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 November 2022

Buying Beverly Hills

Buying Beverly Hills follows the agents and clients of Mauricio Umansky’s billion-dollar brokerage, The Agency. Surrounded by drama, these realtors deal with some of the costliest properties in Beverly Hills. This reality US drama stars Alexia Umansky Farrah Aldjufrie and Mauricio Umansky in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 November 2022

Lookism

Lookism is an upcoming Korean teen anime series set in a high school. The plot revolves around a high school teenager who is often made fun of for his looks. He begins to lead a double life, switching between two bodies that are stark contrasts in appearance.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 November 2022

The Fabulous

The Fabulous is an upcoming Korean romantic comedy-drama starring Chae Soon-bin and Choi Min-ho in the lead roles. Set in the competitive world of fashion, the plot revolves around four friends with big dreams. As they aim to reach the top of the industry, they juggle between jobs, romantic dilemmas, and wild nights in the town.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 October 2022

