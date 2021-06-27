Indian songs have had an international reach for years now, and the advent of the internet has only pushed the notch higher. With increasing content creation and a similar increase in content consumption, a trend of foreigners reacting to popular Indian songs took over the internet. These reaction videos are well received by the Indian community as well and result in millions of views, turning the reacting foreigner into a sensation in no time. But song covers have become the new thing to do on YouTube and foreigners are doing it. Now, foreigners have ventured into singing Indian songs as well and some have produced orchestrated compositions, creating a niche for themselves.

While we have witnessed a few Tollywood actors and Bollywood actors take a shot at singing, we also know the efforts it takes to keep the soul of a song. And, what if the song is in a language you don’t know? As we appreciate their efforts, let’s give them a big ear for their well-meant contributions to the world of song covers. Check out these 6 instances of foreigners singing Indian songs and singing them well.

#1. Sahore Bahubali

What happens when you have a world-renowned film with a beat crashing song? Then, the best music artists in the world try their hand at recreating this musical phenomenon. This hit song from Baahubali 2 was performed by an orchestra in Indonesia.

#2. Enjoy Enjaami

If you have been following the Instagram trend, it’s almost irresistible to shake a leg for this song. Watch Emma Heesters from the Netherlands sing the hit Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami. This video of a foreigner singing this Indian song blew up the internet a month back.

#3. Maguva

You are bound to change opinions after watching this foreigner sing this Indian song. Charles, an African has been the most famous one amongst these singers. He was also on a Telugu television show recently and has sung other popular Telugu songs like Oosupodu and Chitti.

#4. Teri Mitti

This song touched every heart in India when it released in 2019. You can still drop a tear hearing Teri Mitti’s cover by Piano Eshaal, a Korean singer. Her rendition with Karaoke may seem simple but her attempts to keep the soul of the song intact will let you acknowledge its innate nature.

#5. Rangabati

Samuel Singh has been a frequent and consistent foreign singer of Indian songs. Rangabati is a very popular Odia folk song and this cover is a coke studio version of the same song.

#6. Mukkala Mukabla

If you’re looking for foreigners singing some foot-tapping-worthy Indian songs, watch this video of Ary Roberto, a Canadian musician singing the hit Tamil song Mukkala Mukabla. While she might not get the lyrics right at some places, the passion with which she sings the song and how she doesn’t miss a single note is something admirable.