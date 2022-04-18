In the recent episodes of Indian Idol Telugu, you can see the contestants paying a special musical tribute to the legendary singer, S.P Balasubramanyam, popularly known as SPB, who recently passed away. It was a heartfelt emotional rollercoaster for all the SPB fans and the team members of Telugu Indian Idol.

Episodes 15 and 16 exhibit all the 11 contestants in duet rounds singing SPB songs and moving the judges Thaman, Karthik, Nitya Menen, and special guest Kalpana to tears. Kalpana reminisces her memories with SPB and shares them with everyone. Thaman also shared a few funny incidents he experienced with the legend. SPB used to call him “Narkeshwar Rao”, as he used to break certain words of SPB and turn them into lyrics.

Beautiful unseen images of Balasubramanyam with other actors were displayed on the screen as the Indian Idol Telugu singers sang his songs in tribute to him. This made Kalpana emotional and she expressed that her longing for SPB has only increased. She added that she tries to suppress her emotions but every song makes her think of him. This was a really wholehearted moment of the two episodes.

All of them came together on stage to sing Aamani Paadave from Geetanjali. Vagdevi and Srinivas performed a song from Bobbili Raja named Kanya Kumari which received a lot of praise. Maanya and Vaishnavi sang gracefully Sooryude, an inspirational song from Stalin. Aditi and Srinivas have created a magical rendition of the song Gopala Gopala from the movie Premikudu. Lalasa and Laxmi picked Kadasaridi Veedkolu from Amrutha. Pranati & Maruthi wonderfully performed Abbo Nee Amma Goppadhe from Anji. Two other contestants have performed Oh Priya from Geetanjali.

