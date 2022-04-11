The Indian Idol Telugu episodes 13 and 14 were special with the presence of Varun Tej who was there to promote his film, Ghani. The singing reality show is being aired on the Telugu streaming platform, Aha every Friday and Saturday. The show is being hosted by Indian Idol season 5 winner Sreeram Chandra and the judges include, actress and singer Nithya Menon, music director Thaman, and playback singer Karthik. Are you aslo fidaa over Varun Tej in Indian Idol Telugu?

Indian Idol Episode 13 started on a funny note, with Singer Jayanth taking over Sree Ramachandra’s place as the host. Later Sree Rama Chandra made his entrance complaining that Jayanth planned to Kidnap him. While this is the entertaining segment, the singers delivered rocking performances.

Episode 13 had a total of 6 participants. The first contestant Lalasa, picked the song Bhoom Bhaddhal from the movie Kick to entertain the audience. Followed by her, Sake Renukumar mesmerised everyone with Kalaavati from Sarkaaru Vaari Paata. Aditi Bhavaraju, in this episode, has brought out a pleasant performance with the ‘Yedho Adahame’ song from the film Ok Bangaram. Pranati was especially praised by Nitya Menon for her performance of the Race Gurram title song. Maruti took everyone down memory lane by singing Nakoka Girlfriend from Boys. While Varun Tej made a grand entrance, Manya Chandran set the stage on fire with the Sarrainodu title song.

The highlight of the show was Thaman and Karthik tapping their feet to the Kalaavati song. The episode ended with Varun Tej mentioning that Jayanth is his favourite contestant.

Episode 14 had 5 contestants who picked Varun Tej’s songs to enthral him and the audience. A lot of entertaining segments ensued in the episode involving Varun Tej. Starting with Ninnila from Tholi Prema, Srinivas grabs the attention of the audience. Vagdevi picks a timely song. She chooses Romeo from Ghani as her song.

The youngest singer of Indian Idol Telugu, Vaishnavi won the hearts of the audience with the Allasani Vaari song from Tholi Prema. She received a standing ovation along with a “Bomma Blockbuster’ tag for her marvellous performance. Jayanth surprised everyone with Jarra Jarra from Gadalakonda Ganesh. The performance was followed by some funny moments between Varun and Jayanth competing with each other. Last but not the least, Lakshmi Sravani brought out her versatility in singing with Hey Pillagada from the movie Fidaa.

As part of the entertainment track, Varun Tej also delivered the climax dialogue from his movie Fidaa and proposed to Sreeram who pretends to be a girl. This was part of a ruse to teach Srinivas how to ask a girl out. Apart from all this fun, Srinivas also won the Zepto Consistent Performer Of The Week.

All in all, these were fun weekend episodes especially due to the graceful presence of Varun Tej and the awesome performances.

Let us know who your favourite singer of the Indian Idol Telugu is in the comments below!