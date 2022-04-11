As we head towards the theatrical releases of much-awaited movies Beast and KGF-2, a number of movies are also set for their releases on OTT platforms this April. This list includes movies in various languages such as Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and English. Most of these movies have already been released in theatres and in case you missed them on the big screen, head out to the OTT platforms to watch them.

Scroll down to find out the movie releases this April on OTT platforms.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu was initially released in the theatres on 4 March 2022. Directed by Tirumala Kishore, the movie stars Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, while Khushbu, Raadhika Saratkumar, Urvashi, and others in supporting roles. The plot revolves around the protagonist, who was raised by five women, and his struggle to find a perfect life partner. Music for this movie was composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

OTT platform: SonyLiv

Release date: 14 April

Death on the Nile

Death on the Nile is based on a novel of the same name by the famous author Agatha Christie. Starring the Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, the movie was directed by Kenneth Branagh. The movie was initially released on 11 February 2022 in UK and USA. This crime mystery drama revolves around the investigation of the murder of a young heiress by Hercule Poirot, a renowned detective. Death on the Nile will be released in English and Hindi languages.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 15 April

James

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film, James has initially released in the theatres on 17 April 2022. The movie had a successful box office run as the audience flocked to theatres to witness the magic of the superstar one last time. James broke several BO records, among which is the fastest Kannada movie to gross Rs 100 crores. The movie was directed by Chethan Kumar.

OTT platform: SonyLiv

Release date: 14 April

Veyil

Directed and written by debutant Sarath Menon, this Malayalam movie was released in the theatres on 25 February 2022. This movie stars Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreerekhaa, and others in prominent roles. Veyil is about a troubled youngster, who is raised by a single mother and his struggle with bonding with the people in his life.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 15 April

Night Drive

Night Drive is a Malayalam drama film, which was initially released in theatres on 11 March 2022. The movie stars Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddique, Roshan Mathew, and Anna Ben in prominent roles. It was directed by Vysakh, Night Drive revolves around a young couple who land in trouble after meeting with an accident.

OTT platform: Simply South, Manorama Max

Release date: 10 April

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary is a Telugu thriller film directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie is a direct OTT release and stars Nivetha Pethuraj and Kireeti in lead roles. Bloody Mary comes with the tagline ‘if you are bad, she is bloody bad’.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 15 April

Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal

This movie is a Punjabi rom-com releasing this week on OTT. The plot revolves around a Canadian YouTuber and a traditional Punjab girl who fall in love with each other. Directed by Rupinder Inderjit, the movie stars Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 15 April