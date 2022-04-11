Every student will definitely relate to these tremendous web series. If you were once a student, take a trip down memory lane. Kota Factory is among the best in the genre of Indian high-school web series, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. If you found Kota Factory mind-blowing, you are sure to love these school-based web series streaming on OTTs.

Here is a list of Indian high-school based web series on OTTs.

#1 Kota Factory

Kota Factory is a popular show about a bunch of aspirants preparing for engineering entrance exams. It is a satirical show streaming on Netflix. It is a well-made show with a brilliant cast based in IIT Kharagpur. It is a show produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). This show has 2 seasons consisting of 5 episodes each. Do not miss out on this series if you haven’t watched it yet.

IMDb Rating: 9.3

#2 Hostel Daze

Hostel Daze, with a similar plotline as Kota Factory, is also a well-known show. It explores the hostel days of engineering students in India and how they navigate through it. It has 2 seasons with 9 episodes and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: 8.6

#3 Laakhon Mein Ek

Lakhon Mein Ek is a show produced by the comedian, Biswa Kalyan Rath. This show talks about the harsh realities and the mental pressures of preparing for the JEE entrance exam. It shows the burden the parents and society put on a kid to crack the IIT entrance exam. The show is equally emotional and humorous and ends on a haunting note that ensures the story stays with you long after the series gets over. It also has the 2nd season and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: 8.3

#4 F.L.A.M.E.S

Just like the name suggests, F.L.A.M.E.S takes you back to the days of innocent school romance, especially the kind that developed at tuition centres. It is a fresh coming-of-age story that must be watched by one and all. This series is also a creation of TVF with 2 seasons, each comprising 5 episodes. This show is streaming on MX Player.

IMDb Rating: 9.3

#5 ImMature

ImMature is a comedy series produced by TVF based on high-school teenagers. It is a 5-episode coming-of-age story about the many first adventures in a young man’s life. This plot covers high-school crushes, friendships, and broken hearts. This show is available on MX Player.

IMDb Rating: 9

#6 Girls Hostel

Among the few web series based on high-school girls in India, Girls Hostel is a very entertaining show. It revolves around a group of girls from different backgrounds who share numerous ups and downs as they become friends in a dormitory for female dental students. This series is also a creation of TVF with 2 seasons, each comprising 5 episodes. This show is streaming on Sony LIV.

IMDb Rating: 8.3