1st seasons of many interesting web series are releasing on Netflix this April. So keep track of the dates. You can also check out part 1 of our article which lists down many more entertaining shows releasing in the first half of April.

#1 Heartstopper – 22 April

Created by Alice Oseman, this web series is based on his novel by the same name. It is a coming-of-age series about two teens who discover their unlikely friendship. This romantic comedy explores gender fluidity and homosexuality from the perspective of young high school love. It is high time the LGBTQ community deserves a rom-com series with leads representing people from different sexual spectrums. It seems like a promising and entertaining binge-worthy web series.

#2 Taxi Driver – 22 April

The story revolves around a taxi driver who gets revenge on behalf of his passengers. It is based on the webtoon Deluxe Taxi by Carlos and Lee Jae-jin. The trailer seems very intriguing and it is already a hit show streaming on Amazon Prime Video too. This k-drama thriller is a must-watch this April.

#3 Hold Tight – 22 April

Premiering on Netflix is this thriller based on a book by the same name. It is about a young man who goes missing and the events that follow. Secrets are unravelled and lies are exposed in this suburb making this series very interesting to watch. It is set in Warsaw, Poland. The trailer portrays that the show has a gripping narrative, making it a must-try this summer.

#4 Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles – 28 April

The series takes place in the far future, set in a world that mixes modern high-tech images with classic Japanese references. It follows the teenage Rabbit Samurai Yuichi, descendent of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, on his epic quest to become a true samurai. It is an animated fantasy adventure everyone must watch.

#5 The 7 Lives of Lea – 28 April

This plot follows a woman who stumbles upon the body of a teenager who disappeared thirty years ago. This event takes her back to 1991 and she wakes up every morning in the body of a different person. With this unique storyline, the series becomes made it to the must-watch list.

