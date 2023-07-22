When we can watch a movie on a phone screen, then why not make one on a phone? With this ideology, filmmakers have ventured into making a movie on an iPhone, making use of its features. Filmmakers have expressed that shooting a movie on a phone lessens the cost of production, and the art of filmmaking is not just restricted to the usage of huge camera equipment.

Here are some Indian movies shot on the iPhone you can watch on OTT.

Lockdown

This five-minute short film was directed by Aadhav Kannadaasan and features Andrea Jeremiah in the lead role. The film revolves around an individual and how the atmosphere was during the pandemic. It comes with a social message of staying indoors during the lockdown. It was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OTT platform: Youtube

Fursat

Fursat is a thirty-minute short film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. The film is an amalgamation of science fiction and a love story. Fursat stars Ishaan Khattar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Salman Yusuff Khan in the lead roles. The movie involves a lot of colour and is shot in a very artistic way. There are almost five songs in the movie, all of which were penned by Gulzar Sahaab.

OTT platform: Youtube

C U Soon

C U Soon, written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan is an eye-opener. The cinematography of the film is astonishing and stars Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The film talks about the hacking system and online love. As you keep watching, the story unfolds with unexpected twists.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Viduthalai

A lot of scenes of Viduthalai are shot from iPhone 12 to cut down the production cost. Viduthalai, as its name suggests, revolves around a police officer who is recruited to find and arrest the leader of a separatist group. The film is written and directed by Vetrimaaran. Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sree, and Gautham Vasudev Menon are seen in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Adadae

Adadae was shot on iPhone 5 by a debutant director Kamal Saromuni. The cast of Adadae includes Alexander Babu, Aru K Pazhani, Malini Sathappan and KS Ram Mohan in the lead roles. It’s a Tamil drama-thriller film that was released in 2019, before the pandemic.

OTT platform: Youtube

Watch these Indian movies shot on iPhone and let us know if these experiments have succeeded. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.