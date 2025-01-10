Visakhapatnam-born cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy, who belongs to Gajuwaka, returned to the city on the night of 9 January 2025. His homecoming follows a successful Test tour in Australia, where he notched up his maiden Test century at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024. at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Being lauded as India’s rising seam-bowling all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy was greeted with a rousing reception upon his arrival at Visakhapatnam airport.

At the airport exit, an excited crowd of fans adorned him with a grand yellow garland and showered him with yellow flower petals, creating a festive atmosphere as cameras captured the celebratory moment.

Nitish climbed into the front seat of an open-top jeep, joined by his father, Mutyalu Reddy. Supporters lined the streets, eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved local star, turning his homecoming into an unforgettable spectacle. Watch the video here:

Nitish’s performance in the Test series earned him widespread recognition. Playing his debut series, he scored 298 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 37.25, making him India’s second-highest run-getter in the series. His standout moment came in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where he smashed a remarkable maiden Test century. Scoring 114 runs in a resilient knock, Nitish impressed cricketing legends and fans alike.

Read also- Visakhapatnam: Can Nitish Kumar be the next fast-bowling all-rounder for India-Australia Gavaskar Trophy?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.