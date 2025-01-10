Visakhapatnam-born cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy, who belongs to Gajuwaka, returned to the city on the night of 9 January 2025. His homecoming follows a successful Test tour in Australia, where he notched up his maiden Test century at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024. at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Being lauded as India’s rising seam-bowling all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy was greeted with a rousing reception upon his arrival at Visakhapatnam airport.
At the airport exit, an excited crowd of fans adorned him with a grand yellow garland and showered him with yellow flower petals, creating a festive atmosphere as cameras captured the celebratory moment.
Nitish climbed into the front seat of an open-top jeep, joined by his father, Mutyalu Reddy. Supporters lined the streets, eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved local star, turning his homecoming into an unforgettable spectacle. Watch the video here:
All Rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy का Visakhapatnam में हुआ जोरदार स्वागत #INDvsAUS #viralvideo #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/lBOdXRQq8Q
— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) January 9, 2025
Nitish’s performance in the Test series earned him widespread recognition. Playing his debut series, he scored 298 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 37.25, making him India’s second-highest run-getter in the series. His standout moment came in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where he smashed a remarkable maiden Test century. Scoring 114 runs in a resilient knock, Nitish impressed cricketing legends and fans alike.
Read also- Visakhapatnam: Can Nitish Kumar be the next fast-bowling all-rounder for India-Australia Gavaskar Trophy?
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.
Discussion about this post