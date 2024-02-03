Scheduled traffic and a power block in the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway have disrupted train services. Due to this, there are cancellations and alterations in the train schedules in Waltair Division. The Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express will be short-terminated, the Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express will be affected, and the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express will be diverted.

Rourkela – Jagdalpur Express (Train No. 18107):

Train departing Rourkela on February 5th will be short-terminated at Koraput.

Jagdalpur – Rourkela Express (Train No. 18108):

The train will start from Koraput on February 6th instead of Jagdalpur.

No service between Jagdalpur and Koraput on February 6th.

Bhubaneswar – Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express (Train No. 18447):

The train departing Bhubaneswar on February 5th will be short-terminated at Koraput.

Jagdalpur – Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express (Train No. 18448):

The train will start from Koraput on February 6th instead of Jagdalpur.

No service between Jagdalpur and Koraput on February 6th.

Visakhapatnam – Kirandul Express (Train No. 08551):

The train departing Visakhapatnam on February 6th will be short-terminated at Araku and return as the Araku – Visakhapatnam train.

Kirandul – Visakhapatnam Express (Train No. 08552):

Train departing Kirandul on February 6th will be short-terminated at Jeypore and return as Jeypore – Kirandul train.

No service between Jeypore and Araku on February 6th.

Passengers on these routes are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternative travel options if necessary. You can check for updated information on train cancellations in the Waltair Division on the official website of the Indian Railways or by contacting customer service.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and follow our Instagram for more news updates.