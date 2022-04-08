Looking for a weekend getaway this summer? Jagdalpur is the perfect choice for residents of Visakhapatnam to travel this weekend. Umpteen number of places to visit en route, this trip should be on your list next.

How to reach Jagdalpur?

Although it is well connected by rail, reaching here by road from Visakhapatnam is the ideal option. It takes about 8 hours to reach the place by road.

Places you can visit en route Visakhapatnam to Jagdalpur

#Route 1: Visakhapatnam – Araku – Jeypore – Jagdalpur

Araku Valley

As most Vizagites are familiar, Araku is a nearby famous tourist location with waterfalls, caves and trekking sites. It also has a hill station nearby named Anantagiri. The food here such as bamboo chicken is also quite popular. This is a must-visit place on the way.

Jeypore

Located in the Koraput district, is a beautiful city in the state of Odisha called Jeypore. It is popular amongst local tourists for its ancient monuments. Surrounded by lush green hills on three sides, it is 214 kilometers away from Visakhapatnam.

#Route 2: Visakhapatnam – Lammasingi – Sukma – Jagdalpur

Lammasingi

Although the best time to visit this place is the winter season, it is nevertheless a great place to chill in. It is a must-visit hill station en route.

Sukma

This is a town in Chattisgarh, 107 kilometers away from Jagdalpur. Tungal Dam and Dudma tourist spot are the most frequently visited places here.

Places to visit in Jagdalpur

#1 Chitrakote Waterfalls

The most frequented tourist spot in Jagdalpur is the picturesque Chitrakote Falls which is the widest waterfall in India. It is a famous picnic spot in Jagdalpur and is footed by tourists of all ages. You must catch a glimpse of this scenic beauty once you are near Jagdalpur.

#2 Kanger Ghati National Park

Kanger Ghati National Park is another tourist destination in Jagdalpur. Established in 1982, it is home to waterfalls, forests, grasslands, caves, and rich wildlife. It is also a popular spot for photoshoots. The major tourist spots here include Teerathgarh Waterfall and Kotumsar Caves.

#3 Danteshwari Temple

Danteshwari Temple is a famous religious site at a distance of about 80 km from Jagdalpur and is one of the fifty-five Shakti Peethas in India. This temple dates back to the 14th century, making it part of our history, culture, and heritage.

#4 Caves around Jagdalpur

The region of Jagdalpur is also home to several ancient caves. The most prominent ones here include Kailash Caves, Kotumsar Caves and Dandak Cave.

Comment below your travel plan from Visakhapatnam to Jagdalpur.