Here is a list of the top 6 must-watch Allu Arjun movies, on the occasion of his birthday.

#1 Arya

Sukumar’s Arya, released in 2004, is a classic rom-com by Allu Arjun. Even today it is fondly remembered by its fans for its subtle romance, great comedy, melodious music, and terrific performances. It is a simple story about two guys in love with a girl. Yet the way it folds out is very engaging and heart-warming.

#2 Desamuduru

An out-and-out action film brings out an energetic side of Allu Arjun in this Puri Jagannadh’s hit film. This album makes everyone groove. This is Hansika Motwani’s debut movie. It has a very unique plotline with some awesome action scenes.

#3 Parugu

Parugu is a heart-touching movie in which Prakash Raj shines along with Allu Arjun and others. This sentimental rom-com directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar is a must-watch family entertainer. It reinstalls faith in family values and portrays how the family is affected when a couple elopes. Every daughter will just want to hug their father after watching this film.

#4 Vedam

Vedam by Krish Jagarlamudi showcases what a fine actor Allu Arjun is. Alongside Manchu Manoj and Anushka, they drive this great story forward with their amazing performances. It has a very refreshing storyline with many twists and turns. On the occasion of his birthday, do revisit this legendary movie.

#5 Julayi

Staying true to a Trivikram style of filmmaking, this film is mind-blowingly hilarious. This brings out a fun side of Allu Arjun. The music of the film is also among the fans’ favourites. This is a must-watch movie by Allu Arjun.

#6 Race Gurram

This film is an out-and-out action entertainer. It presents a very fresh take on a cop story and sibling rivalry. This film also shows Shruti Hassan in a new light. Allu Arjun does an impressive performance in this movie directed by Surender Reddy. The pre-climax comedy track with Brahmanandam is an out-of-the-world experience.

