Cybercrimes which have been on an increasing trend seemed to have influenced many South Indian directors. With an aim to create awareness around these crimes which are otherwise lesser-known, these movies present different types of cases that could happen to anyone. From Kee to PSV Garuda Vega, these South Indian movies are based on different types of cybercrime.

Here is a list of South Indian movies which are based on cybercrime.

#1 Kee

Directed by Kalees, the Tamil story revolves around a hacker, blessed with a happy family, who falls in love with a girl. However, his life changes when he becomes a victim of cyberbullying which leads him to another hacker. The cast includes Jiiva, Anaika Soti, and Nikki Galrani in lead roles. Watch the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

#2 Thiruttu Payale 2

Directed by Susi Ganesan, the Tamil movie is about an honest police officer who is tasked with tapping calls of elite professionals by a senior official. The job leads him to a sociopath who is using the online medium and sets out to expose his wrongdoings. The movie stars Bobby Simha, Amala Paul, and Prasanna in lead roles. Watch the movie on Sony Liv.

#4 Lens

Directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, the bilingual movie which was released in Malayalam and Tamil stars himself, Misha Ghoshal, and Anand Sami in lead roles. The story is about a married man who is addicted to webcams and voyeurism and is forced to watch a suicide by a stranger online. Watch the movie on Netflix.

#5 Arrambham

The story revolves around a man who along with a computer hacker set off on a mission to reveal a government scandal. Watch how the people in power threaten the duo as the dark secrets begin to tumble out. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the Tamil movie stars, Ajith, Arya, Tapsee Pannu, and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

#6 PSV Garuda Vega

Yet another movie revolves around the Government, where the classified information is stolen by a hacker and how an NIA officer gets involved in a murder investigation that leads him to the hacker. The Telugu movie is directed by Praveen Sattaru and the cast includes, Rajasekhar, Shraddha Das, Pooja Kumar, and Arun in lead roles. Watch the movie on MX Player.

#7 Gultoo

A Kannada movie directed by Janardhan Chikkanna shows how an IT company employee wishes to launch his own start-up, and how his dreams are shattered when he is arrested for cybercrime. The cast includes Naveen Shankar, Avinash, and Sonu in lead roles. Watch the movie on Voot.

#8 Irumbu Thirai

Directed by PS Mithran, the Tamil movie is about a military officer who borrows money from a bank using fake papers for the purpose of his sister’s marriage. When the money goes missing from his account, his investigation leads him to the hacker. The cast includes Vishal, PS Mithran, Arjun Sarja, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. Watch the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

Let us know which of these South Indian movies around cybercrime is your favourite in the comments below!