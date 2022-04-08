OTT platforms are always here to save the day and it has been proven yet again. With as many as 8 OTT releases on 8 April 2022, is there anything else the movie lovers could have asked for? The list includes movies in various languages such as Kannada, Tamil, English, Telugu, and Korean as well. The weekend plans have just got better for us.

Go ahead and check out the list of 8 April OTT releases.

Stand-up Rahul

This film was initially released in theatres on 18 March 2022. Stand-up Rahul stars the young actors Raj Tarun and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles and is directed by debutant Santo. The plot of this rom-com revolves around an IT employee who turns into a stand-up comedian, struggling with profession and relationship.

OTT platform: Aha

Taanakkaran

Taanakkaran is a Tamil police drama, starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role. The movie was directed by Tamizh and is based on a real-life incident related to police training in 1997. This movie skipped theatrical release and is directly releasing on the OTT platform. Music for Taanakkaram was composed by Ghibran. Taanakkaran is releasing in all South Indian languages.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Ek Love Ya

This Kannada romantic drama was initially released in theatres on 24 February 2022. The plot of Ek Love Ya revolves around a law student who has failed in love in the past. The course of the movie changes when the lead character gets arrested for a crime. Directed by Prem, the movie has received a good response in the theatres.

OTT platform: Zee5

The King’s Man

The third instalment in the Kingsman franchise, The King’s Man, stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Tom Hollander, and others in prominent roles. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the plot revolves around several incidents of World War I and the origin of the Kingsman organization. After several delays in release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie was initially released in theatres on 22 December 2021. The King’s Man is releasing in Hindi and English languages.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The In Between

The In Between is an American sci-fi romantic film directed by Arie Posin. Starring Joey King and Kyle Allen in the lead roles, the plot of the movie revolves around a couple separated by death, trying to connect to have the ending they desire. The movie had an initial theatrical release on 11 February 2022.

OTT platform: Netflix

Dancing on the Glass

Dancing on the Glass is a Spanish drama directed by Jota Linares. The movie stars Maria Pedraza and Paula Losada in the lead roles. Portraying the lives of two ballerinas, the plot revolves around the friendship that develops among them.

OTT platform: Netflix

Yaksha- Ruthless Operations

This movie is a South Korean spy action thriller, starring Sol Kyung-gu, Park He-soo, and Yang Dong-Keun in prominent roles. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations revolves around a leader of an espionage agency’s secret operation and a prosecutor. The movie was directed by Na Hyeon.

OTT platform: Netflix

Metal Lords

Metal Lords is a musical comedy-drama, starring Joe Manganiello, Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, and others in prominent roles. The plot revolves around boys trying to form a metal band for the Battle of Bands. Metal Lords was directed by Peter Sollett and written by DB Weiss.

OTT platform: Netflix