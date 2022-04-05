As the OTT platforms are taking on the entertainment business, many Bollywood actors ventured into web series. The COVID-19 induced lockdowns paved a way for this alternate entertainment platform which catered to the needs of viewers over the internet at a time of their choosing. It was also a period when every one of us had the time to revisit old classic movies and enjoy yesteryear storylines. The importance the platform gained has also paved a new road for actors who are no more main leads on the big screen. Actors like Madhuri Dixit, Kay Kay Menon, Saif Ali Khan, Sushmitha Sen and many others have chosen OTT platforms to make a comeback as lead roles.

Here is a list of Bollywood actors who have made a comeback with web series on OTTs.

#1 R. Madhavan

The 51-year-old actor who broke the internet with his recent show Decoupled was well appreciated by the audience and critics for his performance. The new-age story surely gave him a breakthrough and has been in talks for many other shows. For someone who is of that age, it was a definitive milestone. The actor was seen in many Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies back in the day and was also termed the ‘Chocolate Boy.” Very well known for his love stories and romantic scenes, the actor now wishes to focus on making age-appropriate content according to one of his interviews.

#2 Madhuri Dixit

The heartthrob of the Indian Film Industry during the 80s and 90s, the gorgeous actress later took onto the small screen to judge various talent shows. She now made a comeback with her new Netflix show The Fame Game and got everyone talking. With an interesting storyline, the show has garnered attention, giving Madhuri Ditix a new comeback into the field of acting. Considered an evergreen beauty and a dancing queen, Dixit has always been known for her expressions and grace. A few of her best performances were Devdas, Khal Nayak, Dil, and Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

#3 Manoj Bajpayee

A multi-faceted actor who is a recipient of three National Film Awards and the Padma Sri came back to fame with his performance in the Amazon Original The Family Man. The middle-class man and world-class spy character brought him many accolades from fans and critics. He could also be accredited with making the OTT platform a new addiction with his series. The actor is known for his performances back in the 1990s in movies such as Bandit Queen, Satya, and Prem Katha. He has also performed in many television shows.

#4 Raveena Tandon

The yesteryear actor who made many appearances in television shows recently made a comeback with the Netflix series Aranyak. The show which was on the top 10 list on Netflix was loved by the audience across the country. The role of a brave police officer who is also a caring mother brought back the actor in Tandon and is expected to have a season 2. The actor was well known back in the day for her performances in Pattar Ke Phool, Dilwale, Laadla, and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

#5 Kay Kay Menon

A theatre artist who made it big in the film industry has now impressed with his performances on OTT platforms. With his shows Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5, Menon garnered a lot of attention. The actor who came to fame with his theatre role opposite Naseeruddin Shah in Mahatma vs Gandhi has also been a part of many television shows. His lead role in the movie Bhopal Express went unnoticed but he found his break with Ram Gopal Verma’s Sarkar, for which he also received the Best Performance in a negative role.

#6 Sushmita Sen

The Miss Universe 1994 title winner had a successful acting career in the Indian Film Industry. From Biwi No.1 in the 90s to Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010 she saw many hits and flops at the box office. After a decade, the actor made a comeback with her OTT show Aarya in which she plays the role of an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to avenge her husband’s murder. The show is adapted from the Dutch drama Penoza.

#7 Saif Ali Khan

A seasoned actor known for his charming look and comedy timing is one of the biggest Bollywood stars who made an entry into the world of web series. The Sacred Games took over the internet and had everyone hooked on his performance. The actor who is still making Bollywood films in lead roles has been one of those who chose to enter the OTT platform early. This decision proved to be a huge success. The actor is very well known for his performances in Yeh Dillagi, Kachche Dhaage, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Salaam Namaste.

#8 Shefali Shah

The Indian actor who carved her own niche in movies and television grabbed the audience with her performance in Human, a web series on Disney+Hotstar. Shah is especially known for her character roles in films such as Monsoon Wedding, Gandhi My Father, The Last Year, Karthik Calling Karthik, and Dil Dhadakne Do. The actor has received many awards and accolades for her outstanding performances. She entered the web series game with a lead role as a doctor who is a part of a huge scandal.

#9 Pooja Bhatt

Recipient of several accolades and two National Film Awards, the yesteryear actor made a comeback into the field of acting with the series Bombay Begums on Netflix. The show was loved by the audience as it made it to the top 10 list on Netflix. The actor who was known for her roles in Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak, Junoon, Hum Dono, and Border also directed many movies.

#10 Vivek Oberoi

Yet another actor who made an early entry into the OTT platform with the web series Inside Edge way back in 2017. The Amazon Prime series has 3 seasons and is based on the theme of cricket. The actor who made his debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company in 2002 had many box office hits in the early 2000s. He got noted for his roles in movies such as Yuva and Omkar. He was very well known for the negative roles he played even in Telugu and Tamil movies.

Let us know which of these web series by Bollywood actors is your favourite in the comments below.