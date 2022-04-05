Getting a tan line this summer is too cliché. Instead, get a permanent tattoo. More often than not, a tattoo is something personal and meaningful. For Vizagites, staying in a coastal area, something related to the beach might be a reminder of their hometown. There are plenty of tattoo parlours in Vizag to get inked and we have some unique beach tattoo ideas for Vizagites. So if you have been debating on whether or not to get inked, take this as a sign.

Here is a list of beach tattoo ideas for Vizagites to get inked this summer.

#1 Waves

The surfing waves are a beautiful mark to get inked. But it is more than just a cool design to have. It signifies life’s constant motion, an unstoppable force of nature that continues on and on over time. A single wave can represent strength and how water works its way through the obstacles in its course.

#2 Anchor

An anchor is a bold tattoo to get inked. Many opt for an anchor tattoo to remind themselves to stay firm, solid, and tranquil during times of trouble. Some combine this along with a ship or a compass. Traditionally, the simple anchor tattoo was crafted almost exclusively for sailors as a ready means of identifying each other and as a reference to the brotherhood of the ocean. Now it can represent stability.

#3 Ship

Ship tattoos can be very aesthetic. One can have many complicated designs. A ship tattoo signifies a lot of things such as new journeys/beginnings, home, good luck, a way of life, direction, bravery, honour, and even a troubled past.

#4 Mermaid

Mermaid is a unique tattoo design. Due to the mermaid’s connection with the sea, this tattoo design can symbolize nature, intuition, birth or rebirth, and creation. Nevertheless, there are various negative interpretations of this tattoo such as danger and seduction.

#5 Palm Tree

Palm tree tattoos are pleasant in appearance. Also, palm leaves can be inked separately. Palm trees on an island during the sunset are a popular combination for tattoos. They symbolize immortality and eternity. For this reason, it is also known as the tree of life. Some also associate it with calmness and peace.

#6 Sea Horse

A sea horse is a pretty animal. But below the surface, it encapsulates many things such as friendship, fragility, parenthood, beauty, a love of marine life, or even just your connection with the animal. Most importantly, it is also a sign of gender fluidity.

#7 Conch Shell

Alongside being a collectable from the sea, it is also a sign of divinity in the Indian context. It represents the origin of matter and the universe. Seashells tattoos in general translate to protection.

Comment below with the beach tattoo ideas Vizagites will most likely get connected to.