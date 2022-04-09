Located by the serene view of the Bay of Bengal, offering lip-smacking food, and tipsy cocktails, Harbour Vue, Novotel, Vizag is back with a twist. For all those who love the company of a pool visit this café cum lounge at Novotel, Vizag. With a list of events scheduled for this month, mark your calendars for an entertaining April. From DJ nights to mixology workshops, you are sure to have a fun experience.

Bollywood Bling

Starting off with the Bollywood Bing happening today 9 April 2022, get ready to groove to some of the most famous Bollywood songs by DJ Koel at Harbour Vue, Novotel. The place boasts a blend of contemporary vibes and a classic connect to Vizag’s fishermen. Clearly etched on its walls with images of the long-gone Dutch rule, this cafe cum lounge is sure to take you back in time. The Bollywood night happening this Saturday is the perfect excuse for all those who want to reminisce and have a blast at the same time. Reserve your tables today and enjoy a Saturday night with music, dance, glamour, food and some popular cocktails.

Mixology Workshop

Harbour Vue is also hosting a mixology workshop by their very own Bar Manager Ashish. If you are someone who is interested in learning how to make cocktails and mocktails, here is your chance. The workshop is happening on 15 April 2022 at one of the most scenic places in the city. From classic cocktails to local fusions, you must try this hands-on learning experience.

The Mahaan Project

With the live music scene seeing a steady rise in Vizag, The Maahaa Project from Hyderabad is coming for the very first time to show their unique touch to live music. Their claim to fame is adding a touch of hip-hop and electronic music to their versions of popular songs. The band of four is also known to have performed originals. Vist them on 24 April 2022 at Novotel and check out what they have in store for the Vizag audience.

Apart from all the fun and glamour, the café cum lounge has some interesting twists on local food. From Podi Idli, a dish with mini idlis tossed in black chilli powder to Punugullu of BOB prawns, a popular Andhra street snack with a seafood twist, the chefs cater to the taste buds of all. As no special mention is needed for their already popular list of cocktails, do not miss the Siripuram Golgappa which is a stiff Martini with a muddle of basil and chilli along with some gin and honey. All the Vodka lovers, try the fusion of Andhra’s favourite Nannari sherbet with a mix of vodka and basil seeds, famously called the Dancing Nannari. And for all those who do not enjoy experimenting, fret not as they have you covered with all the classic cocktails.

With so many entertaining events awaiting you at Habour Vue, Novotel, Vizag make sure you have your calendars blocked already.