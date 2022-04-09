The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) will be conducting 2 night and 3 days air package tour to Tirumala from Visakhapatnam on 13 May 2022 and 27 May 2022. The air package tour is said to cover Srikalahasti, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Kanipakam, Tiruchanur and Tirumala.

The onward flights are scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam at 6:25 am and arrive at Tirupati Airport at 8:25 am on both days. The return flights are scheduled to depart from Tirupati at 8:45 am and arrive at Visakhapatnam airport at 10:25 am on 15 May 2022 and 19 May 2022. The package includes airfare to and from Tirupati, two night stay at an AC Hotel in Tirupati and all transfers, sightseeing on an AC bus. The package cost per person (adults) starts from ₹ 13,235 for triple occupancy, ₹13,430 for double occupancy and ₹16,800 for single occupancy. Children between the age group of 5 and 11 will be charged ₹ 11,120 (without bed) and ₹ 11,615 (with bed). Infants below the age of 2 will be charged approximately ₹ 1,500 one way, which will be payable directly at the airport counter.

It has been made clear that all those participating in the tour have to abide by the rules of the Tirumala temple. It is mandatory to follow the dress code during all temple visits. Women are required to wear a saree or a salwar with a dupatta. Whereas, men are required to wear a traditional white coloured dhoti paired with a shirt or a kurta pyjama. Pilgrims wearing T-shirts or jeans will not be allowed into the temple. These rules apply to all age groups. All those participating are required to carry a photo ID card, without which entry will be denied by the TTD authorities.

Those interested in the air tour package from Visakhapatnam to Tirumala, may book their tickets either at the IRCTC office on Platform Number 1, Visakhapatnam Railway Station or head to the IRCTC tourism website.

