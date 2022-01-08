Hill stations near Vizag have been attracting tourists from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and its border states. Though these hill stations observe tourists throughout the year, visiting these places during January would be the best holiday plan. For people who enjoy cold weather, a foggy climate, and campfires these hill stations are the best choice to spend a weekend.

Here is a list of 5 must visit hill stations near Vizag:

This land of foggy weather, is located 102kms from Visakhapatnam. Situated in the Eastern Ghats, Lambasingi (or Lammasingi) is a destination that’s on the itinerary of many people looking forth to cooler climates. If you are looking for a weekend getaway, a road trip to Lambasingi, that takes three and half hours, is the best plan to come up with. The experiences which make the trip worth it are the drive through the ghat road, lined up with fresh greenery, and enjoying the scenic Kothapalli waterfalls. Not to forget fun filled strawberry picking and the fantastic view from the hilltop. With temperatures dropping down to single digits during winter, this place has attracted tourists from various parts of the state.

#2 Araku Valley:

Known as Ooty of Andhra, this is one of the most visited tourist attractions, not only in Visakhapatnam but throughout Andhra Pradesh. Located about 114kms from Visakhapatnam, a road trip and a train journey are the only ways to reach this famous hill station. One must not miss visiting the Katika Waterfalls, Borra Caves, strawberry plantations, the Chaparaayi (fish stone) Waterfall, and Araku Tribal Museum. Araku is also famous for its spicy Bamboo chicken, hand picked golden honey, refreshing hot coffee, and aromatic spices.

#3 Deomali:

Deomali, located in Odisha, is a hill station situated 165kms from Visakhapatnam. This peak in the Eastern Ghats, is the highest point in Odisha, at an altitude 1,672m above sea level. It is the home of tribes such as Kandhas, Parajas, Bhumias, Malis, and Bhotias. Since gaining popularity, the Odisha Tourism Department developed the place by constructing tar roads, view points, and other tourist friendly facilities. This peak is rich in colourful flora and fauna. Deomali also offers adventure sports like hang gliding, mountaineering, and trekking.

#4 Ananthagiri Hills:

Situated in the Eastern Ghats, Ananthagiri Hills are located 17kms from Araku Valley. If staying off the grid is your priority, visiting this beautiful place would be the best choice. The early morning view, from the Ananthagiri resorts, is the major highlights of this place. One must not miss visiting the picturesque Ananthagiri Waterfalls.

#5 Maredumilli:

This eco-paradise, which is located 270kms from Visakhapatnam, is a five hour drive from the City of Destiny. Surrounded by green elevated hills of the Eastern Ghats, this place is famous for the Jalatarangini Waterfalls, the Amrutha Dhara Waterfall, and Manyam Viewpoint. Gudisa Hills, located 45kms from Maredumilli, is also a must visit place that needs to be part of your plan.