In light of bridge rebuilding works in the Naupada-Pundi section of the main line in Waltair Division, several trains passing through Vizag have been affected, and have been cancelled or rescheduled. Passengers are advised to take note of the following changes:

Cancellations

1. Train No 07471 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Passenger:

The Palasa-Visakhapatnam passenger train scheduled to depart from Palasa on May 31, 2024, has been cancelled.

2. Train No 07470 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger:

The Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam on May 31, 2024, has also been cancelled.

Rescheduled Trains

1. Train No 06090 Santragachi-Tambaram Special Express:

The Santragachi-Tambaram Special Express, originally scheduled to depart from Santragachi at 23:40 hrs on May 30, 2024, will now depart at 03:10 hrs on May 31, 2024, with a delay of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

2. Train No 20896 Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Express:

The Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram Express, initially scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar at 12:10 hrs, will now leave at 13:10 hrs on May 31, 2024, with a delay of 1 hour.

3. Train No 06222 Muzaffarpur-Mysuru Special Express:

The Muzaffarpur-Mysuru Special Express, originally scheduled to depart at 13:00 hrs on May 30, 2024, will now leave at 14:15 hrs, delayed by 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Additional Changes in Sambalpur Division

In the Kantabanji-Titlagarh section, bridge rebuilding works are also affecting train services on May 31, 2024, and June 3, 2024:

1. Train No. 09060 Brahmapur-Surat Special Express:

The Brahmapur-Surat special express, originally scheduled to depart from Brahmapur at 04:30 hrs on May 31, 2024, will now leave at 06:00 hrs, delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

2. Train No 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger:

The Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger train will be controlled in the section for 45 minutes on May 31, 2024, and for 30 minutes on June 3, 2024.

Passengers from Vizag have been urged to stay informed about these cancelled and rescheduled trains, and plan their travel accordingly.

Read also- POLYCET admission schedule changed

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.