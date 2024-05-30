The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) admission schedule in Andhra Pradesh (AP) has been changed, as prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be in force for three days in the first week of June in view of the counting of votes on 4 June 2024, according to Chadalavada Nagarani, Commissioner of Board of Technical Education. A fresh notification with changed dates was issued on 29 May.

A decision to revise the schedule was taken at a high-level meeting held at the office of the Board of Technical Education, after taking into consideration various issues and representations received from the parents of students, said Nagarani.

While there is no change in the dates with regard to fee payment and document verification, scheduled up to 2 June, the document verification, slated for 3 June has been rescheduled to 6 June.

As per the newly changed AP POLYCET admission schedule, candidates can choose their counselling centres from 7 June to 10 June, and they can change the college on 11 June. Allotment of seats will be completed on 13 June and the students should report to their allotted colleges during the period between 14 and 19 June, while classes will commence all over the State from 14 June.

Over 1.42 lakh students took the admission test, and of them, about 1.24 lakh candidates got eligibility for admission into polytechnic colleges in the State, said the official.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.